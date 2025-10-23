The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping games in Week 7. The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles while the Chargers were overwhelmed by the Indianapolis Colts. Los Angeles will host Minnesota on Thursday, giving the Chargers the slight advantage on a short week.

Carson Wentz will once again get the start for the Vikings with J.J. McCarthy still sidelined. The Chargers are hoping Justin Herbert can rediscover some of his earlier form. Herbert has thrown six interceptions over the last five games after not throwing a pick in the first two contests of the season.

Here we'll look at NFL player props for Wentz and Herbert with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Vikings vs. Chargers and more prop recommendations, check out SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Carson Wentz: 223.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Justin Herbert: 252.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Carson Wentz Over 223.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The SportsLine model has Wentz's consensus passing yards prop at 222.5 but projects him for 250.7 passing yards, well beyond the consensus and DraftKings lines. He may no longer be the MVP candidate he was back in 2017 but Wentz has topped this mark in his last three games, going over 300 passing yards in two of those contests.

Passing attempts props

Carson Wentz: 32.5 (Over +100, Under -127)

Justin Herbert: 35.5 (Over -104, Under -123)

Top pick: Justin Herbert Over 35.5 passing attempts (3.5 stars)

Herbert is projected to throw the ball 40.3 times on Thursday according to the model. He's gone Over this mark four times in his last five games, throwing the ball 55 times in the Week 7 loss to the Colts. Part of that was due to the game script with the Chargers attempting to mount a double-digit comeback, but Herbert is averaging 38.7 attempts per game over the course of the season. He should throw the ball at least 36 times on Thursday.

Passing touchdowns props

Carson Wentz: 1.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Justin Herbert: 1.5 (Over -176, Under -137)

Top pick: Carson Wentz Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (3.5 stars)

Wentz threw two touchdown passes in each of his first two games for Minnesota, but has just one touchdown pass across his last two contests. The model projects him for 1.8 passing scores on Thursday, and if this game turns into a shootout, he's likely to cross 1.5 passing touchdowns due to the game script.