Two dynamic young receivers will be on full display on Thursday Night Football when Ladd McConkey leads the Los Angeles Chargers against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson has been one of the NFL's top receivers since entering the league in 2020, while McConkey had over 1,100 yards as a rookie last season for the Chargers.

It's been a strange start to the year for both wideouts as Jefferson started the season catching passes from JJ McCarthy before he got injured. The Vikings are currently leaning on Carson Wentz in the passing game. As for McConkey, while Los Angeles' passing attack got off to a hot start, he had fewer than 50 yards in four of his first five games. He's since had 167 yards over his last two contests.

So which receiver is the better bet for NFL player props on Thursday Night Football? Here, we dive into NFL player props for McConkey and Jefferson for Week 8 with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations for these receivers from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Vikings vs. Chargers along with its wide selection of player prop grades.

Receiving yards props

Justin Jefferson: 79.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Ladd McConkey: 55.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Justin Jefferson Over 79.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

If you haven't noticed by now, Jefferson is good. He's so good, in fact, that it doesn't matter who's throwing him the football. He's projected to have 86.3 receiving yards on Thursday. Jefferson has gone Over 79.5 three times in six games, with two of those games being 100-yard performances. Additionally, one of the three games he went Under this line was last week when he had 79.

Receptions props

Justin Jefferson: 5.5 (Over -130, Under -102)

Ladd McConkey: 5.5 (Over +116, Under -154)

Top pick: Ladd McConkey Over 5.5 receptions (4 stars)

The model projects McConkey to be L.A.'s clear top target in the passing game with a projection of 7.0 receptions on Thursday. McConkey has cleared 5.5 receptions in three of seven games in 2025, including each of the last two weeks. The two times he didn't go Over 5.5, he had exactly five. It's clear that Justin Herbert is reestablishing a connection with the second-year receiver, especially with Quentin Johnston banged up.