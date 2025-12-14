The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season with both teams still in the hunt for the playoffs, though the Cowboys have a much better chance of reaching the postseason after winning three of their last four games. Dallas is 6-6-1 entering Week 15 while Minnesota is 5-8, but the Vikings did get J.J. McCarthy back in a dominant win over the Commanders. Can McCarthy deliver similar numbers against an improved Dallas defense, or should bettors back Dak Prescott to keep putting up eye-popping numbers on Sunday?

We'll break down the best McCarthy and Prescott player props for Sunday Night Football with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. Visit SportsLine for a full game forecast for Vikings vs. Cowboys and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Passing yards props

J.J. McCarthy: 192.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Dak Prescott: 266.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: J.J. McCarthy Under 192.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

McCarthy's consensus line on this prop is 193.5, but the model thinks he's going to go well Under this number at 145.1 passing yards. Dallas' defense struggled to start the year but has improved over the last few weeks and could get after the second-year quarterback. McCarthy has gone Under this line in six of his seven games played.

Passing attempts props

J.J. McCarthy: 28.5 (Over -123, Under -103)

Dak Prescott: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Top pick: J.J. McCarthy Under 28.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

The model was not expecting McCarthy to pass for a lot of yards, so it makes sense for him to also not attempt many throws. He's projected to throw the ball 22.8 times on Sunday. He's gone Under this line in five of his seven appearances.

Passing touchdowns props

J.J. McCarthy: 1.5 (Over +144, Under -185)

Dak Prescott: 2.5 (Over +172, Under -223)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 2.5 passing TDs (4.5 stars)

Prescott's consensus line is 1.5 passing touchdowns, but the model has him at 1.2, putting him even Under 1.5 passing scores should the line drop from 2.5. Prescott has thrown Under 2.5 touchdowns in each of his last three games and four of his last five.