The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings (4-9) have both had their troubles this season, but most of them have been on opposite sides of the ball. Dallas (6-6-1) still has a chance at a playoff spot despite a defense that ranks in the bottom four of the NFL. That's because it has the league's top offense, featuring star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Vikings have had to rely on a stout defense to make up for an offense that ranks in the bottom five as quarterback problems have made it a frustrating season for wideout Justin Jefferson.



Minnesota is having a difficult season, but both of these offenses have the potential for big plays, and the likeliest players to make them are two-time All-Pro Jefferson and Lamb, who has been a second-team All-Pro twice. When you are looking at your NFL player props for Sunday Night Football, which wide receiver should you be backing when it comes to receiving yards and receptions props? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued its top picks for both of these props and shared which one you should target. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

Justin Jefferson: 60.5 yards (Over -114, Under -114)

CeeDee Lamb: 85.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: CeeDee Lamb Over 85.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)



Lamb has gone Over his receiving yards total in five of the past six home games and has averaged 98.8 yards in his five appearances at AT&T Stadium this season. He has topped 100 in five of his 10 starts overall and averages 86.5 per game. George Pickens is having a career season, but Lamb is still seeing slightly more targets and Pickens was criticized for his effort last week. With tight end Jake Ferguson nursing a calf injury, Lamb should see a lot of balls come his way Sunday night.

Total receptions props

Justin Jefferson: 5.5 (Over +132, Under -178)

CeeDee Lamb: 6.5 (Over -128, Under -104)

Top pick: Justin Jefferson Under 5.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

It has been a trying season for the two-time All-Pro, who has 810 yards and two TDs after finishing second in the NFL with 1,533 yards and scoring 10 TDs last season. The quarterback play is killing him, and he has 17 receptions over his past five games. Jefferson has had more than five receptions four times in 13 games. The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in the NFL, but the Vikings own the third-worst passing offense.