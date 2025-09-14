The Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football has the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) traveling to play the Minnesota Vikings (1-0). The Vikings are coming off a thrilling 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Falcons fell short, losing 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago owns a 16-14 all-time edge over Atlanta, with the last matchup being played in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The Vikings are favored by three points in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Vikings are -180 money line favorites (risk $180 to win $100), while the Falcons are +150 underdogs. Before making any Falcons vs. Vikings picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Falcons vs. Vikings. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Vikings:

Falcons vs. Vikings spread Minnesota -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Vikings over/under 44.5 points Falcons vs. Vikings money line Minnesota -180, Atlanta +150



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Falcons vs. Vikings:

Vikings -3

The Vikings are back at home after securing an emotional road victory to start the season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell had his team ready to roll in 2024, as they went 9-4-1 ATS after a win. Last season, they also went 10-2 in non-division games and 8-1 at home. The Falcons dropped four of their last five road games under Raheem Morris. The model predicts that the Vikings (-3) will cover the spread in 67% of simulations on Sunday.

Over 44.5 points

These offenses are both led by young quarterbacks in J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. Last week, they led their teams down the field, scoring 20-plus points. Penix Jr. threw for 298 yards with one passing touchdown, while also rushing for one. Bijan Robinson also found the endzone. Meanwhile, McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the fourth quarter. Justin Jefferson reeled in a touchdown as well. This gives both teams a reason for optimism. These teams combine to score 48 total points, and the Over hits in 59% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

