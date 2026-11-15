It's a big collision of NFC North rivals Sunday in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season as the Minnesota Vikings visit Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wis. These teams met in Week 1 in Minneapolis, and the Vikings made a big fourth-quarter comeback to win 39-22. Minnesota traded to bring back quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played for the Vikings from 2018-23, and he is expected to start. We're going over everything bettors need to know for Vikings vs. Packers before locking in their Vikings vs. Packers picks. All Vikings vs. Packers odds are from DraftKings, and we'll also be offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Packers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Vikings +124, Packers -148 Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under: 42.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Vikings vs. Packers spread: Packers -2.5

Vikings vs. Packers betting preview

Minnesota's defense is arguably the best in the league, giving up only 14.5 points per game. However, the offense has languished with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz at quarterback, ranking 31st in yards per game and 27th in points per game entering Week 10. The Vikings have good skill players in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones, so quarterback seemed like the only position where an upgrade was available. Enter Cousins, who spent six seasons with the franchise. Cousins might not have been a superstar with the Vikings, but he did get the team to the playoffs multiple times. With this defense playing at a high level, Cousins has a chance to be a savior for the Vikings.

Green Bay's offense was problematic for much of the first portion of the season, largely because of the lack of a run game. The Packers decided it was best to turn Jordan Love loose, and that has benefited them greatly. Green Bay has won five of its last six games and has scored 27 or more points in three of those games. The team is coming off a 45-27 win over the Patriots on the road which saw receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ball out. Watson and Golden will now try to break through a Vikings secondary that has slowed down nearly every opposing offense. Green Bay's defense is improving and could get a massive boost if star pass rusher Micah Parsons is cleared to play. Spend $5+ on Vikings vs. Packers in Week 10 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Vikings vs. Packers picks, prediction

Packers -2.5

The Packers are familiar with Cousins, so there might not be much of an uphill climb to creating a game plan against the quarterback. Green Bay also led the Vikings 22-10 in Week 1 before experiencing an avalanche. That's unlikely to happen here, especially with the Packers playing well and being at home. Minnesota's offense should improve, but Love, Watson and Golden are operating on a different level right now. The Vikings are aggressive on defense, but that plays into Green Bay's hands. The Packers cover the spread in 55% of simulations.