Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams WHEN Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 8:15pm ET WHERE SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California HOW Prime Video

The Vikings no longer sit atop the NFC as the lone undefeated team, having fallen to the Detroit Lions in a thrilling 31-29 loss in Week 7. But Minnesota will attempt to get another winning streak started right away, as it kicks off the NFL’s Week 8 slate with a Thursday night visit to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

The Rams have been inconsistent to start the season and face a crossroads at 2-4. A win would tie them with San Francisco just a game out of first place in the NFC West (despite having the longest division odds (currently +1000 on FanDuel). But a loss could fuel a fire sale, as rumors are already swirling that the Rams are considering trading their star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is hoping to make his return from a Week 2 injury against the Vikings this week.

At first glance, this game seems one-sided: The 5-1 Vikings have taken a slight hit having fallen off the ranks of the undefeated, but are still third in DVOA (34.5%) and fifth in net EPA (0.16). The Rams, meanwhile, are 22nd in DVOA (-9.6%) and 25th in net EPA (-0.14). The Rams’ only strength is their running game, which ranks ninth in EPA behind Kyren Williams, who is riding a nine-game touchdown streak. But the Vikings defense is second in the league in EPA per play, including second versus the run, so they seem well-designed to take away the Rams’ strength.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s relative weakness has been the offense, which is just 16th in EPA per play through the first seven weeks. But a big part of that has been its tough opposition, as its first six games have been against strong defenses, all of which rank in the top 11 in lowest EPA per pass allowed: The Giants (11th, -0.13), 49ers (9th, -0.16), Texans (3rd, -0.22), Packers (5th, -0.21), Jets (8th, -0.18) and Lions (6th, -0.19). The Rams’ defense will not pose the same challenge.

Nevertheless, the Vikings are only moderate favorites in Los Angeles on Thursday, so the market clearly gives the Rams a chance. Here are the current betting odds for Vikings vs. Rams at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Vikings spread -2.5 (-120) -3 (-105) -3 (-105) Rams spread +2.5 (-102) +3 (+115) +3 (-115) Vikings moneyline -144 -162 -160 Rams moneyline +122 +136 +135 Over Over 48.5 (-102) Over 48 (-110) Over 48 (-110) Under Under 48.5 (-120) Under 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110)

Why bet on the Vikings

The Vikings have been the much better team by nearly every metric through the first seven weeks of the season, and now they get to face the worst defense they have faced all year. Even with the return of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua’s absence still leaves the Rams’ offense shorthanded, and no one short of Aaron Donald can return to help solve the Rams’ defensive problems. T.J. Hockenson is expected to make his season debut in this game, which will give Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold the full complement of weapons for the first time all season, making things even more difficult for the Rams’ maligned defense.

The Vikings’ defense faced their first struggles of the season in Week 7, in particular during the second and third quarters, when the Lions scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions. A big part of the reason for that was Minnesota’s inability to get pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, and so the Vikings blitzed Goff on a season high 55% of drop backs. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Goff completed 13 of 15 passes against the blitz, adding +11.2% completion percentage over expected, or CPOE.

The Rams’ offensive line is nothing like the Lions’ and Stafford has struggled against the blitz this year, which helps explain why he’s already faced 62 blitzes this season. Expect Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to cook up exotic pressure on Stafford all night, and for the Rams to face a long evening trying to move the ball against Minnesota.

Why bet on the Rams

The Vikings offense has scored touchdowns on just three of their last 30 possessions. No offense has been less efficient at getting into the end zone during that span. The Rams defense isn’t great, but perhaps Darnold is slowly morphing back into the Sam Darnold of old.

Meanwhile, the Rams offense should look dramatically better than they’ve looked the last several weeks with the return of superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp. If, indeed, this could be Kupp’s last game as a Ram, Los Angeles will be even more incentivized to highlight Kupp’s health and productivity on national television, which could lead to a big night for the Rams’ passing game.

Best bet for Lions vs. Vikings: Matthew Stafford 300+ passing yards (+475, DraftKings)

Largely because game script has forced teams to throw against them, opposing quarterbacks have averaged 305 passing yards per game against the Vikings since Week 2. Between the return of Kupp and Vikings’ excellent run defense, expect Stafford to have to do the same. Stafford has five career 300-yard passing games against the Vikings, and these are favorable odds for him to do it a sixth time, even if it’s in a losing effort.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings has the best odds at the moment, offering +475 on this prop bet.