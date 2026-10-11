The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown against the New Orleans Saints at 4-0, overcoming injuries at quarterback and receiver in two of those victories. Quarterback Kyler Murray is back, and star receiver Justin Jefferson hopes to play for the Vikings in what is effectively a return to his hometown in New Orleans. He and fellow wideout Jordan Addison are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions. The Saints enter Week 5 after being embarrassed on Monday Night Football at the hands of NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons. Will New Orleans turn things around in Week 5, or will the Vikings come out with their record still unblemished? Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+ on Vikings vs. Saints:

Here's all you need to know for Vikings vs. Saints, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and our best bet based on data from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Saints betting odds (via DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Saints money line: Vikings -135, Saints +114 Vikings vs. Saints over/under: 41.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Vikings vs. Saints spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings vs. Saints betting preview

How is Minnesota 4-0 despite injuries to Murray and Jefferson early in the season? This Vikings defense might end up being one of the league's historically great units when the season is over. Brian Flores has remained aggressive as the defensive coordinator, and Minnesota is first in points allowed per game at just 12.8. The Vikings have seven takeaways, helping the offense get into favorable situations. If Murray and Jefferson are back, Minnesota's offense should be able to move the ball on a Saints unit that just allowed Atlanta to put up 45 points.

New Orleans has looked good at times this season, coming back against the Lions in Week 1 and topping the Ravens late in Week 2. However, things have started to unravel a bit over the last two weeks. The Saints allowed 13 fourth-quarter points to the Raiders in a Week 3 loss and got blown out by the Falcons in primetime in Week 4. Tyler Shough has played well and is third in passing yards entering Week 5, but the Saints have no run game to speak of. Travis Etienne remains on IR, and Alvin Kamara's best days are behind him. While Shough has been airing the ball out a lot, this particular matchup doesn't bode well for the quarterback. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days, including NFL Week 5 games on Sunday:

Vikings vs. Saints picks, prediction

Vikings -1.5

Minnesota is 3-1 ATS this season and will likely get Jefferson back for this game. The Saints have shown signs of life, but they are not equipped to routinely make plays on this defense given their imbalance on offense. The Vikings cover the spread in a whopping 64% of SportsLine simulations, earning an 'A' grade.