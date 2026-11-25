The second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers will look to stay unbeaten when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in a Signature Series matchup in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas on Wednesday. Virginia is coming off a 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland on Friday, while Marquette downed Chicago State 106-62 on Sunday. The Cavaliers (7-0), who finished second in the ACC at 15-3 and were 30-6 overall last season, are 1-0 at neutral sites this year. The Golden Eagles (4-2), who tied for seventh in the Big East at 7-13 and were 12-20 overall in 2025-26, are 0-4 on neutral courts since the start of last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas is at noon ET. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Marquette odds, while the over/under is 153.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Marquette picks, check out the Virginia vs. Marquette predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Marquette and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Marquette vs. Virginia:

Virginia vs. Marquette spread: Virginia -5.5 Virginia vs. Marquette over/under: 153.5 points Virginia vs. Marquette money line: Virginia -250, Marquette +200 Virginia vs. Marquette picks: See picks at SportsLine Virginia vs. Marquette streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Virginia vs. Marquette predictions

After evaluating Virginia vs. Marquette from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (153.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 Marquette games. The Golden Eagles have the second-best defense in the Big East, allowing 59.2 points per game. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, allow 67.7 points, 10th-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The model projects four Virginia players to reach double-figure scoring, with Thijs De Ridder to lead the way with 15 points. Two Marquette players are projected to score 10 or more points, with Royce Parham projected to score 10.8 points on average.

The model projects 151 combined points as the Under hits 57% of the time. See the Virginia vs. Marquette spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Virginia vs. Marquette picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Virginia vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Marquette spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



