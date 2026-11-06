An ACC title elimination game highlights Friday night college football action, as the SMU Mustangs host the Virginia Tech Hokies. Both the Mustangs (6-2, 4-2) and Hokies (6-2, 3-2) sit with two conference losses. A third would all but eliminate the loser from ACC Championship Game contention behind Miami (6-0) and Wake Forest (5-1). The Hokies, led by first-year coach James Franklin, return from a bye after a gritty 20-16 win at Clemson. SMU, coming off a 30-27 road loss at Syracuse, is 5-0 at home. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Mustangs are 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 56.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. SMU odds. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. SMU picks, check out the Virginia Tech vs. SMU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Virginia Tech vs. SMU odds

Virginia Tech vs. SMU spread SMU -6.5 Virginia Tech vs. SMU over/under 56.5 points Virginia Tech vs. SMU money line SMU -215, Virginia Tech +185 Virginia Tech vs. SMU picks See picks at SportsLine Virginia Tech vs. SMU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Virginia Tech vs. SMU predictions

After simulating Virginia Tech vs. SMU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites.

Under has been the clear trend for SMU this year as five of the Mustangs' eight game have hit that side of the total, including four of their last five. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has trended that way recently with two of its last three going Under. Three of four road games have also gone Under for Tech.

Both teams are in the top half of the league in scoring defense with Virginia Tech ranked fifth (20.5 ppg) and SMU ranked seventh (22.3 ppg). The model is projecting 56 combined points in this one as the Under hits 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. SMU picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. SMU, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.