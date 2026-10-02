The Virginia Tech Hokies and Pitt Panthers will meet in a battle between unbeaten ACC teams on Friday night. The Panthers are playing their first road game of the season, while Virginia Tech returns home following consecutive road wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Bet on Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds and Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this ACC matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-24 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites so far this season. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt betting odds (via DraftKings)

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh money line: Virginia Tech -162, Pittsburgh +136 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 54.5 (Over -118, Under -102) Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh spread: Virginia Tech -3

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt betting preview

Two of the ACC's four unbeaten teams will meet on Friday night, as the Panthers go on the road for the first time this season. Pittsburgh has outscored opponents by a 157-34 margin, including a 59-0 win over Bucknell last week. Quarterback Mason Heintschel passed for 403 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

Virginia Tech, which is in its first season under head coach James Franklin, is off to its best start since 2017. The Hokies overcame a 14-6 fourth-quarter deficit in a 21-14 win over Boston College last week. They rank sixth in the ACC in rushing yards per game (177.8), while Pittsburgh ranks second in the league against the run. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh:

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt picks, prediction

Virginia Tech -3 vs. Pitt

Virginia Tech cruised to a 38-21 win over Pittsburgh in the most recent meeting between these teams, which was also in Blacksburg. The Hokies have already won as many home games this season as they did all of last season, with Franklin orchestrating a remarkable turnaround thus far. This is a challenging position for Pittsburgh, which is going on the road into a hostile environment for the first road game of the campaign. The SportsLine Projection Model has Virginia Tech winning by five points to cover the spread in 54% of simulations on Friday. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: