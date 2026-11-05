The Wake Forest Demon Deacons head to Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday to close out their home-and-home series with the Vanderbilt Commodores in a non-conference opener to begin the 2026-27 season. Vanderbilt, which went 27-8 overall last season and established itself as one of the SEC's premier programs, dominated the first leg of this series in December, routing Wake Forest 98-67 on the road. The Commodores return home to Memorial Gym as heavy favorites in this rematch, with Vanderbilt guard Gabe Nesmith listed with an ankle injury entering Thursday's tipoff. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Memorial Gym is at 6 p.m. ET. The Commodores are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest picks, check out the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -18.5 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 155.5 points Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -2381, Wake Forest +1200 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks at SportsLine Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest predictions

After evaluating Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (155.5 points) on the best betting apps. The model projects three Vanderbilt players to score in double figures. It says Ace Glass will lead the team with more than 17 points, while Tyler Tanner is projected to add more than 14 and Banqot Dak checks in with more than 10.

Wake Forest has one player projected to reach double figures, Kevair Kennedy, who is projected to lead the team with more than 19 points.

The model has the Over hitting 63% of the time. See the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



