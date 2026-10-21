Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night. The Warriors, who finished fourth in the Pacific Division at 37-45, were 15-26 on the road last season. The Lakers, who won the Pacific at 53-29, were 28-13 on their home floor. The Lakers lead the all-time series 268-178, and won three of four meetings last year. Los Angeles has a revamped lineup, having re-signed Austin Reaves to a $180 million four-year contract and letting LeBron James go in free agency. Golden State, meanwhile, re-signed Curry to a contract extension and kept its core intact. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under is 234.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks, check out the Warriors vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -6.5 Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 234.5 points Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -220, Warriors +190 Warriors vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Lakers vs. Warriors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (234.5) on the best betting apps.

This matchup looks to favor the Under. Over the last three Golden State games, the Under has hit twice. The Under also hit in the last head-to-head matchup that was played in Los Angeles.

The Lakers may take some time getting adjusted to the new faces on the roster. Last season, Los Angeles was 11th in team scoring at 116.3 per game. Golden State, meanwhile was 22nd at 114.6 points per game. Defensively, the Lakers were 11th, giving up 114.6 points, while the Warriors were 14th, allowing 115.2.

The model is projecting 224 combined points as the Under hits 68% of the time. See the Warriors vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Lakers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Lakers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



