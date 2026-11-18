Teams looking to snap a three-game losing streak meet when the Golden State Warriors battle the Dallas Mavericks in a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Golden State is coming off a 115-94 loss at New Orleans on Monday, while Dallas fell 131-94 at Boston on Sunday. The Warriors (8-6), who are second in the Pacific Division, are 2-5 on the road this season. The Mavericks (7-7), who are fourth in the Southwest Division, are 5-2 on their home court in 2026-27. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (abdomen), while Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 224.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Mavericks picks, check out the Warriors vs. Mavericks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -4.5 Warriors vs. Mavericks over/under: 224.5 points Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -184, Warriors +164 Warriors vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Mavericks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Warriors vs. Mavericks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Mavericks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5) on the best betting apps. The Over is 5-4-1 in the past 10 meetings between the teams. The Over is also 5-4 in the last nine Dallas games. It is 6-5 in Golden State games against teams averaging over 102 points per game.

The model projects three Warriors players will score in double figures, led by 24.6 on average by Yaxel Lendeborg. Four Mavericks players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Cooper Flagg at 25.2. The model projects 226 total points, as the Over hits in 54% of simulations. See the Warriors vs. Mavericks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Mavericks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Mavericks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.