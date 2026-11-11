The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they battle the Houston Rockets in a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Golden State is coming off a 138-87 win over New Orleans on Monday, while Houston defeated Denver 110-100 that same night. The Warriors (8-3), who are second in the Pacific Division, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Rockets (8-3), who are second in the Southwest Division, are 5-1 on their home court in 2026-27. Small forward Jimmy Butler (knee) remains out for Golden State. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Center in Houston. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 220.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Rockets picks, check out the Warriors vs. Rockets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Rockets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -6.5 Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 220.5 points Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -235, Warriors +220 Warriors vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Warriors vs. Rockets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Rockets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5) on the best betting apps. The Over hit in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings. It is also 6-3 in the last nine Golden State games, and 5-4 in the last nine Houston matchups. The Warriors are second in the NBA in scoring at 120.4 points per game, while the Rockets are 13th at 115.5.

The model projects three Warriors players will score in double figures, led by 25.7 on average by Stephen Curry. Five Rockets players are projected to eclipse 11 points, led by Kevin Durant at 23.5. The model projects 223 total points, as the Over hits in 52% of simulations. See the Warriors vs. Rockets spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Rockets picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Rockets line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.