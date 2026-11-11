With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant both now 38 years old, who knows how many more times we will get to see the future Hall of Famers, former MVPs and ex-teammates duel on the court? We get that gift tonight, and it's easily the marquee matchup on the NBA slate as Curry's Golden State Warriors bring an eight-game winning streak into Houston. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 9:30 ET tip as the second game of an ESPN doubleheader (Cavs-Knicks is the opener). At +6.5 via DraftKings, Golden State is taking 58% of handle with tickets about 50/50. Heavy leans on Over 222.5 points.

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Warriors-Rockets NBA same-game parlay

Houston money line

Steph Curry 20+ points

Kevin Durant 15+ points

FanDuel SGP price: +111 (subject to change)

When I looked at the Dubs last week, I mentioned how good rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been, and he was the second-favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year then to the Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer. Now the No. 11 overall pick out of Michigan is your +190 favorite with Boozer at +220.

Lendeborg comes off what is about a typical line for him: 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists Monday as the Dubs obliterated visiting New Orleans, 138-87. Curry only had to play 21 minutes and still managed 25 points. He looks reborn, averaging 30.6 points and shooting 45.6% on 3-pointers.

Curry is making more 3-pointers per game and shooting a higher percentage than he did during the 2016-17 campaign (4.1 and 41.4%), his first playing with Durant and when Curry was the two-time reigning MVP. He's set at Over/Under 26.5 points and 4.5 made 3s tonight.

Golden State had three players with at least 20 points for the second time this season Monday, and the Warriors finished with at least 30 assists for the sixth time overall and third straight game. The team is 6-0 when hitting that mark. The margin of victory was the largest by any NBA team this season, the fourth-largest in Warriors history and the biggest loss in Pelicans annals.

Keep in mind, we all thought the Warriors were done at 0-3. They have become the first team ever to open a season at 0-3 and then win the next eight. The 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks hold the longest winning streak immediately following a 0-3 or worse start to the season as they won 12 straight games after beginning that season 0-4.

This marks Golden State's first run of at least eight in a row (7-1 ATS) since nine straight in the 2021-22 campaign. The Dubs lead the NBA in defensive rating in that span with former NBA head coach Frank Vogel serving as Steve Kerr's defensive coordinator.

"We're doing a better job just taking away some of the easy baskets," Kerr told the media this week, "and that's kind of the whole thing in the NBA."

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Golden State is a bit thin in the backcourt with reserves Brandon Williams (10.4 PPG) and Gary Payton II (still a very good defender) out injured and Will Richard questionable. That might mean a few more minutes for Curry.

Tonight marks the start of a six-game road trip and first meeting with Houston, which won two of three in the 2025-26 season series. All three were decided by four or fewer points. Durant averaged 27.0 PPG and Curry 21.5.

The Rockets snapped a two-game skid Monday with a 110-100 home win over Denver, and Durant led the team in scoring a third straight game with 23 points, added 12 rebounds and was two assists shy of a triple-double. KD has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time as a Rocket and is +720 for one tonight. His O/U totals are 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The team is still a bit small with centers Steven Adams and Clint Capela sidelined. Neither will return here, but they both might be back this weekend. Adams, one of the NBA's top offensive rebounders, has only appeared in one game this season due a calf issue, while Capela has missed the past three contests (ankle).

Houston has dropped 10 of the past 11 at home in the series, but this feels like a circled game on the schedule. Frankly, the Warriors might be looking ahead to San Antonio on Friday. We just need the Rockets to be up plenty late, as they are 1-2 in games decided by five points or fewer but 8-2 when leading after three quarters.

The model has Rockets 115-108, Curry with 25.7 points and Durant 23.5. I'm being extra cautious on KD at 15+. Plus, maybe Draymond Green gets into his head, they scuffle and both are ejected. The Warriors would be all for that trade. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.