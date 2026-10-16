The Purdue Boilermakers aim to keep the good times rolling, while the Washington Huskies hope to reverse their trajectory when the teams meet in a Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Purdue (3-3, 2-1) is surging after back-to-back B10 wins, including a dominant 41-13 victory over Minnesota in which RB Fame Ijeboi rushed for a career-high 195 yards and three TDs. Washington (3-3, 0-3), meanwhile, is searching for its first Big Ten win of the season after a 41-24 home loss to Iowa. Starter Demond Williams Jr. (ribs) is unlikely to play, elevating backup Elijah Brown, who was solid in relief against the Hawkeyes. Washington rolled Purdue 49-13 in Seattle last year, the lone matchup since the Huskies joined the Big Ten. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest Washington vs. Purdue odds. Before making any Washington vs. Purdue picks, check out the Washington vs. Purdue predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Washington vs. Purdue odds

Washington vs. Purdue spread Purdue -3.5 Washington vs. Purdue over/under 50.5 points Washington vs. Purdue money line Purdue -164, Washington +142 Washington vs. Purdue picks See picks at SportsLine Washington vs. Purdue streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Washington vs. Purdue predictions

After simulating Washington vs. Purdue 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 50.5 points at betting apps. The Over has been successful in four of five Boilermakers games, the lone exception a massive 62.5 total vs. Illinois. In every other Purdue game, at least one team has scored 36 points. In half those games, both teams did.

Washington's defense, however, has been strong, allowing 19 points per game before a big letdown vs. Iowa last weekend. Huskies QB Elijah Brown was solid vs. Iowa in the place of Williams, going 28-of-39 for 251 yards and three TDs.

In the same breath, however, Washington hasn't scored more than 24 points in any games vs. FBS competition, and Purdue managed 10 and 24 in back-to-back weeks before opening it up vs. Minnesota.

SportsLine's model is projecting 49 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Washington vs. Purdue picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Washington, and which side of the spread hits nearlt 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.