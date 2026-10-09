A pair of teams at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings will look to turn their seasons around when the Washington State Cougars visit the Utah State Aggies. Both squads are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. WSU is coming off a Saturday loss to Fresno State, 26-6, while Utah State was defeated by Boise State in Week 5 by a 37-18 score. The Cougars prevailed when these teams last met in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last season. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Washington State leads the all-time series 4-2. The Aggies are 4-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under for total points is 43.5. The Aggies are at -185 on the money line (risk $185 to win $100). Both teams are 3-2 against the spread in 2026. Before making any Washington State vs. Utah State picks, check out the Utah State vs. Washington State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Washington State vs. Utah State odds

Utah State vs. Washington State spread Utah State -4 Utah State vs. Washington State over/under 43.5 points Utah State vs. Washington State money line Utah State -185, Washington State +154 Utah State vs. Washington State picks See picks at SportsLine Utah State vs. Washington State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Utah State vs. Washington State predictions

After simulating Washington State vs. Utah State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 43.5 points at betting apps. The Under is a combined 7-3 for the teams this season, which continues trends for both teams dating back to 2025. Since the start of last season, Washington State has seen the Under connect in seven of eight road games. Meanwhile, Utah State has seen the Under go 5-1 over its last six as a home favorite.

These are the two worst offenses in the Pac-12, with WSU's 19 points per game ranking seventh in the conference, while USU's 14 ppg rank eighth. Overall in FBS, both squads rank among the bottom 20 teams in scoring. The starting quarterbacks are projected to combine for under 2.50 passing touchdowns, on average, as the model forecasts 42 total points. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Washington State vs. Utah State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Washington State, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington State vs. Utah State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a profitable 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.