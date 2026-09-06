Although college football rivalries seem to be going away, Apple Cup fans will not have to worry about their in-state rivalry disappearing in 2026. The Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies will face off in Week 1 of the season, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Huskies have dominated this rivalry of late, winning 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two programs. It is notable that both of Washington State's victories have been in the last five years.

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Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore takes over as Washington State's head coach, and he's trying to build on a seven-win campaign in 2025 that ended with a bowl win over Utah State. Jedd Fisch enters his third season at Washington, looking to compete for a College Football Playoff spot after winning nine games in 2025.

Washington State vs. Washington betting odds (via DraftKings)

Washington St. vs. Washington money line: Washington State +1300, Washington -2800 Washington St. vs. Washington over/under: 50.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Washington St. vs. Washington spread: Washington -23.5

Washington State vs. Washington betting preview

The first big question for Moore will be whether transfer quarterback Caden Pinnick can elevate this offense. He'll have some help with Kirby Vorhees returning at running back and Tony Freeman stepping up as the team's presumed top receiver. If Pinnick and fellow transfer Darrius Coleman hit, Washington State could be at the top of the new-look Pac-12. Another big question will be Washington State's defense, which was one of the best in the country in terms of yards allowed and points allowed. The Cougars bring in a lot of transfers, so that could lead to some regression on that side of the ball.

Washington was embroiled in some controversy surrounding quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who entered the transfer portal despite seemingly having an agreement in place with the Huskies. Williams is back in the fold though, which elevates Washington's ceiling in 2026. Dezmen Roebuck should take on a bigger role at receiver, and we'll see if Oregon transfer Jayden Limar can explode in a featured running back role. Washington's defense brings back plenty of key contributors, headlined by Alex McLaughlin, Xe'ree Alexander and Jacob Lane. If the peripheral contributors can step up to replicate Washington's takeaway rate while also providing more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, this should once again be one of the better defenses in the Big Ten.

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Washington State vs. Washington picks, prediction

Washington State +23.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on taking the Cougars on the money line as they win in 22% of simulations. I'm not necessarily going to go that far, but I do think Washington State will bring the energy in this rivalry game. The Cougars were cast aside in the Pac-12 exodus, and they've been waiting to relaunch the conference. The Huskies may have won by 35 points a year ago, but most of these Apple Cup games are close. Two of the last three contests were decided by one possession, and Washington State would've covered a 23.5-point spread in six of the last seven games.