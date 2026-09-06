For the 118th time, the in-state rivals Washington State Cougars and Washington State Huskies face off in the Apple Cup rivalry game. The 2026 Apple Cup opens the season for both teams, set for Sunday. Washington leads the all-time series 77-34-6, though the last time the Huskies hosted two years ago, the Cougars picked up the win. The 16th-ranked Huskies, who made it to the national title game in 2023, are 15-11 since joining the Big Ten. The Cougars return to a new-look Pac-12 after two years as an independent, where they were 15-11. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Huskies are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points. Before making any Washington State vs. Washington picks, check out the Washington vs. Washington State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington State vs. Washington. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Washington vs. Washington State.

Washington State vs. Washington spread Washington -23.5 Washington State vs. Washington over/under 51.5 points Washington State vs. Washington money line Washington -2632, Washington State +1220 Washington State vs. Washington picks See picks at SportsLine Washington State vs. Washington streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Washington State vs. Washington predictions

After simulating Washington vs. Washington State 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (51.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Four of the last seven meetings between these rivals have totaled 45 points or less. Oddly, two others have finished over 80.

The Huskies do return starting quarterback Demond Williams, who was 16-of-19 for 288 yards and four TDs in his team's blowout win over the Cougars last year. State turns the offensive keys over to UC Davis Caden Pinnick, who will work with new head coach Kirby Moore. SportsLine's model is projecting 48 combined points as the Under hits 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Washington State vs. Washington picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington State vs. Washington, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.