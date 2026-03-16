Baseball fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus once they trade $10 or more on Italy vs. Venezuela in Monday's World Baseball Classic semifinal. The winner of this game moves on to Tuesday's final against the United States, while the loser exits the tournament. We'll take a look at some of the trades Kalshi users can make for Italy vs. Venezuela.

Kalshi is a prediction market for outcomes of a variety of events, including sports contests like the World Baseball Classic semifinal on Monday. It's like a stock market where you can buy contracts on those outcomes. Prices on these contracts can fluctuate throughout the day like a true market and users can cash out of their contracts prior to an event settling. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Italy vs. Venezuela trades on Monday, March 16

The Italians have not lost yet in this tournament, last triumphing over Puerto Rico 8-6 in the quarterfinal round. Aaron Nola will take the mound for Italy in Monday's semifinal, while Venezuela will send Keider Montero to the bump. Nola last pitched in Italy's win over Mexico, throwing five shutout innings. Montero pitched three shoutout innings in Venezuela's win over Nicaragua.

Italy's lineup has been scoring runs at will, headlined by Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone. Venezuela's lineup is solid as well with MLB stars Ronald Acuna Jr., Jackson Chourio and Eugenio Suarez all featured. Italy has scored at least seven runs in each of the last five games, while Venezuela is coming off an 8-5 upset over defending-champion Japan. At Kalshi, Venezuela is trading at 63 cents per share, while Italy is 37 cents. Trade on Italy vs. Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

If you're interested in some secondary prediction markets for this game, you can take Venezuela to win by two or more runs at 53 cents per share. With two high-scoring lineups on hand, you can predict that 10 or more runs will be scored at 58 cents per share. A popular market in baseball involves the result after the first five innings and Kalshi users can make predictions there too. Venezuela to be winning after the first five innings is priced at 58 cents per share.