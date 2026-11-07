A loaded slate of college football games is set to unfold on Saturday, including several top-25 matchups like Utah vs. BYU, Texas vs. Missouri, Alabama vs. LSU, Miami vs. Notre Dame and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. The Hurricanes are the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings, but Miami was dealt a major blow earlier in the week when star wide receiver Malachi Toney suffered an ankle injury that will cause him to miss Saturday's showdown. Malachi's injury is a big reason why Miami is now a 7.5-point underdog, according to the latest Miami vs. Notre Dame odds. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that star-studded showdown, as well as matchups like Texas vs. Missouri, Alabama vs. LSU, Oregon vs. Ohio State, Kentucky vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Week 10 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Missouri (+3) vs. Texas

LSU (-5.5) vs. Alabama

Ohio State (-7.5) vs. Oregon

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Under 50.5 points

Miami (+7.5) vs. Notre Dame

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

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Missouri (+3) vs. Texas

"Missouri will have both their tailbacks Jamal Roberts and Ahmad Hardy ready to go in this game in addition to a defense that can take advantage of a banged-up offensive line," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt pointed out. "I also believe the QB edge in this game goes to Austin Simmons. So for me, playing at home, with all of key head-to-head matchups in their favor, it's hard not to back Mizzou." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

LSU (-5.5) vs. Alabama

"LSU has looked better since the return of Trey'Dez Green, and Jackson Harris has emerged as another real threat in the passing game," college football expert Tom Fornelli said. "I've also seen Alabama and Keelon Russell look far more ordinary on the road, and I don't trust that offensive line much right now." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Ohio State (-7.5) vs. Oregon

Ohio State is in a better spot at home this week in what is essentially a playoff game for the Buckeyes. I expect Ohio State's defense to look a lot different after giving up 30 points to USC. Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola is coming off his best game of the season, but as we saw against UCLA, he can crumble under pressure. Also, look for Jeremiah Smith to be more involved now that Luke Fahey has that first start under his belt. Credit to the Ducks: they came back from an early deficit at home last Saturday to beat Northwestern. However, Oregon's struggling defense still allowed 456 total yards, including 175 on the ground. Give the Buckeyes -7.5 for a unit. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Under 50.5 points

"All five Tennessee home games have gone under the total," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "In each of the Volunteers' three SEC home games, the Under has hit by 14+ points. With an uncertain quarterback situation, it does not benefit Josh Heupel's team to get into a shootout. Both of these teams excel with forcing turnovers (Kentucky 18, Tennessee 14) but I lean the Volunteers to win because of their strong rushing attack and excellent pass defense (9th ranked nationally). Tennessee 20, Kentucky 14." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Miami (+7.5) vs. Notre Dame

"Miami has the No. 2 offense in the nation, averaging 534 yards per game and 7.7 yards per play, and it heads to Notre Dame to face the No. 1-ranked defense, which allows only 236 yards per game," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Miami's best chance of winning rests with quarterback Darian Mensah, who has 25 touchdown passes and only one interception. Everybody's giving Notre Dame the edge because they think Notre Dame can't make the college football playoffs with two losses, and Miami has struggled in the last month against North Carolina and Florida State. But Notre Dame is playing well below their rating, covering only two of their last six games and losing at BYU. Miami for the win." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

"These two teams played a couple of epic games in 2025," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Both were see-saw affairs with more than 70 total points scored. But Ole Miss ended Georgia's season in a shocking Sugar Bowl victory and I think this is the payback spot for Kirby Smart's team. I've thought Georgia was the best team in the country all along and they responded very well last week vs. Florida after the stunning home loss to Auburn in mid-October. Going against Trinidad Chambliss, the ultimate gamer, on the other side scares me, but I'll play the Bulldogs for half a unit nonetheless. Georgia 34, Ole Miss 27." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 10 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 10 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.