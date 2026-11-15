Home dogs often garner interest with NFL picks against the spread, but away favorites should, perhaps, be your focus with your Week 10 NFL betting strategy. Road favorites have outright won 72.2% of games this season, and there's no shortage of them to back with NFL Week 10 predictions. Sunday alone has seven away teams favored, including the Bills (-7.5) at the Jets, the Chiefs (-3.5) at the Falcons and the 49ers (-3.5) at the Cowboys. So, one could not only back these teams within an NFL parlay, but they could also load up the likes of Josh Allen, Travis Kelce, Kenneth Walker and Christian McCaffrey in DFS lineups or within NFL player props. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Jaguars are also favored on the road as they visit the Titans, with Jacksonville giving 10.5 points to Tennessee. That NFL spread would make the Jags the biggest road favorite of the season as they were buyers at the trade deadline, with the Titans sellers. What other Week 10 NFL betting advice could help lock down your predictions as the league begins the second half of the regular season? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 10, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 10 that pays 20-1, and one of the legs is backing Over 37.5 points in Colts vs. Dolphins. The model forecasts 46 combined points as the Over connects 65% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 10, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among its top picks. See more of its top Week 10 NFL DFS picks here.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Saints' Audric Estime is projected to be a top-25 Fantasy running back this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Bills (-7.5, 50.5) covering versus the Jets, which cashes 59% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 10 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. Larry Hartstein, who is 14-9 (+335) over his last 23 NFL ATS picks, is backing the 49ers (-3.5) to cover versus Dallas on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"The Cowboys dropped their last two home games, to Gardner Minshew's Cardinals and the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers. Now they host Brock Purdy and the NFL's top passing offense, which might be getting Deebo Samuel back. Dallas ranks 29th in EPA defensively. The Cowboys lost tight end Jake Ferguson, running back Ty Goodson and safety P.J. Locke in their Week 9 win at Indy, and all three are out Sunday. Look for San Fran to win by at least a touchdown." Hartstein's NFL picks for Week 10 can be found here.

Steelers vs. Bengals 'Sunday Night Football' expert pick

The 115th all-time meeting between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will take place on 'SNF.' Each of their last five meetings, in which Joe Burrow has played, have been decided by 7 points or less. Both squads are 6-2, with Pittsburgh coming off a bye, and Cincy coming off a flight from Madrid, Spain. R.J. White, who is 34-18-2 (+13.5 units) over his last 54 picks in Bengals games and is up 13.2 units over his last 61 Steelers picks, is backing the Bengals (-3.5) to cover and leaning over 49.5 points.

"The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period. Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6." See more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Ravens vs. Chargers 'Monday Night Football' AI prop pick

Baltimore has lost four straight, but Los Angeles has lost 11 in a row dating back to last season. Something has to give on 'MNF' as Jacoby Brissett is expected to be under center for the Ravens, while Jim Harbaugh has extra motivation to pick up his first win of the year in facing the team which fired his brother. SportsLine AI has hit thousands of top-rated picks since its inception and is backing Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett over 214.5 passing yards (-114) in a 5-star prop. See more AI prop picks for 'Monday Night Football' here.