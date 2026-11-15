There are 13 games remaining as part of the Week 10 NFL schedule, including must-see matchups like Vikings vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. 49ers and Bengals vs. Steelers. In addition, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is set to make his first NFL start when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The latest Week 10 NFL spreads list Mendoza and the Raiders as 6.5-point underdogs at home. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 10 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 10 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, November 15

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs (-166), Falcons (+140)

Total: 47.5

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Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Texans -4.5

Moneyline: Texans (-238), Browns (+195)

Total: 40.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Packers (-148), Vikings (+124)

Total: 42.5

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Jaguars -10.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-750), Titans (+525)

Total: 46.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Colts -4.5

Moneyline: Colts (-218), Dolphins (+180)

Total: 37.5

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Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints (-135), Panthers (+114)

Total: 48.5

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Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Spread: Bills -8.5

Moneyline: Bills (-425), Jets (+330)

Total: 50.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-305), Raiders (+245)

Total: 40.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Rams -9.5

Moneyline: Rams (-500), Cardinals (+380)

Total: 39.5

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-205), Cowboys (+170)

Total: 55.5

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-180), Steelers (+150)

Total: 49.5

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Monday, November 16

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-218), Chargers (+180)

Total: 38.5

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Week 10 byes: Bears, Broncos, Eagles and Buccaneers.