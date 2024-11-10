Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season arrives with the reality that more than half of the regular season is complete. The stretch run is not quite here yet, but Thursday night’s barnburner between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was enough to keep the excitement high for football fans. Quarterback play was elite in that matchup, with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow lighting up both the stat sheet and the scoreboard, and the game’s most important position is always at the forefront.

Here, the focus is on the quarterback position across the league with the goal of ranking the 26 players still in action this weekend. This projection uses Las Vegas projection from a prop betting perspective, utilizing standard fantasy scoring for the sake of clarity with four points per passing touchdown, one point per 25 passing yards, one point per 10 rushing yards and six points per rushing touchdown. Let’s take a deep look at the quarterback position for Week 10.

The projections are based on a consensus of prop betting lines from the top US sportsbooks.

Tier 1: It Helps To Run

1 – Jalen Hurts

Projections: 222.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 36.5 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 22.65 fantasy points

Only one quarterback is projected for a rushing touchdown this week, and that is the biggest reason Hurts lands in the top spot. He is a weekly fixture near the top of the board but sits atop the heap despite only one projected passing touchdown. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni let it slip this week that Hurts may be dealing with an ankle issue, but the projections are not afraid of it.

2 – Josh Allen

Projections: 237.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 25.5 rush yards, 20.1 fantasy points

Allen has gone three weeks without a rushing touchdown, and the projection market took a step back on his probability to find the end zone as a ball-carrier. Still, Allen remains a two-way threat, and he has multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive weeks. He also could rely more heavily on his legs due to Buffalo’s pass-catching group being banged up from an injury standpoint.

3 – Brock Purdy

Projections: 260.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 15.5 rush yards, 20.0 fantasy points

The highest passing yardage projection this week belongs to Purdy. He has thrown for at least 212 yards in every game this season, and Tampa Bay’s defense has given up monster performances to multiple opposing quarterbacks. Purdy does have to bounce back from a two-week span with only one passing touchdown, but the matchup is favorable.

4 – Sam Darnold

Projections: 244.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 14.5 rush yards, 19.2 fantasy points

Darnold had a hiccup following a hot start in 2024, but he has found his form again. That includes three straight weeks in which he completed at least 72% of his passes. Mistakes are always a threat with Darnold, but he can run and has a juicy matchup against Jacksonville.

5 – Patrick Mahomes

Projections: 233.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 16.5 rush yards, 19.0 fantasy points

The Chiefs remain unbeaten, even as Mahomes has not been his typical self from the perspective of passing production. However, he has put up better numbers in the last two weeks, netting five touchdowns and over 550 passing yards. Mahomes also remains a real threat for rushing yards.

Tier 2: High-Level Passers and Jayden Daniels

6 – Matthew Stafford

Projections: 255.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 18.3 fantasy points

Stafford averaged 288.5 passing yards over the last two weeks, netting six touchdown passes in a pair of wins. He is not likely to run, but with his top passing targets back and healthy, the Rams lean on Stafford, and he tends to produce at a high level.

7 – Tua Tagovailoa

Projections: 249.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 18.0 fantasy points

The win-loss result was not favorable for Miami, but Tagovailoa looked like his old self in Week 9. He threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt and completing 89.3% of his passes. The Dolphins also take on a Rams defense that is prone to giving up passing production.

8 – Aaron Rodgers

Projections: 242.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.8 fantasy points

With 10 passing touchdowns in the last five weeks, Rodgers jumps into the top eight. He is aided by a pair of top-tier wide receivers, and the market likes the Jets to take advantage of a middling Cardinals defense in Week 10.

9 – Kirk Cousins

Projections: 240.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.7 fantasy points

In the last two weeks, Cousins completed 79% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His volume has been more modest after a barrage of pass attempts earlier in the year, but the Falcons do get a favorable matchup against New Orleans.

10 – Jayden Daniels

Projections: 223.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 44.5 rush yards, 17.4 fantasy points

The only reason Daniels is this low on the list is that he is projected for only a single passing touchdown. With Lamar Jackson having played on Thursday, Daniels has the highest rushing projection of any quarterback yet to play in Week 10, but he does have to contest with a top-tier Pittsburgh defense.

11 – Jared Goff

Projections: 231.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.3 fantasy points

Goff passed a major test in Week 9, completing 82% of his passes in Detroit’s first outdoor game of the season. However, Goff had a total of 230 passing yards over the last two weeks, and the Lions are content to run the football when they can. This week, they must go on the road against Houston, and Goff is never a major rushing threat.

Tier 3: Strong Production

12 – Baker Mayfield

Projections: 243.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 12.5 rush yards, 15.0 fantasy points

The Buccaneers are still struggling when it comes to the health of the team’s pass-catchers. That seems to be accounted for in the projections, along with a challenging matchup against San Francisco. Mayfield does rank in the top four of the NFL in passing yards (2,389) and passing touchdowns (23), including 15 TD throws in the last five games.

13 – Bo Nix

Projections: 203.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 26.5 rush yards, 14.8 fantasy points

Denver’s passing offense is not exactly elite, and the Broncos face a very difficult matchup this week against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road. On the flip side, Nix is a true dual-threat and continues to improve his passing production.

14 – Kyler Murray

Projections: 198.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 27.5 rush yards, 14.7 fantasy points

From a team standpoint, Arizona is red-hot with three straight wins. Still, Murray had performances of 154 and 145 passing yards in two of those games. He also faces an uber-talented New York Jets defense this week.

15 – Drake Maye

Projections: 194.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 28.5 rush yards, 14.6 fantasy points

Maye has the third-highest rushing projection of any quarterback in Week 10. That helps to raise his floor, although New England’s passing offense remains pedestrian. From a matchup standpoint, Chicago is stingy, but not so much in recent weeks.

16 – CJ Stroud

Projections: 230.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 14.6 fantasy points

Houston continues to have large-scale uncertainty on offense, particularly when it comes to its offensive line and the health of its pass-catchers. Those challenges, in tandem with a tough matchup against Detroit, pushes down Stroud’s overall projections for Week 10.

Tier 4: The Soft Middle

17 – Daniel Jones

Projections: 199.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 24.5 rush yards, 14.4 fantasy points

Jones and the New York Giants benefit in the projections from their opponent this week. The Carolina Panthers have been the softest matchup for opposing offenses all season, including the league’s worst scoring defense. That accounts for Jones landing near the middle despite only eight passing touchdowns in nine games during the 2024 season.

18 – Caleb Williams

Projections: 207.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 20.5 rush yards, 14.4 fantasy points

Has Williams hit something of a rookie wall? It is tough to tell, but the last two weeks are not encouraging. He had a total of 348 passing yards in those two games without a single touchdown toss. Week 10 brings a softer matchup against the New England Patriots, but Williams avoids the bottom tier based largely on rushing.

19 – Justin Herbert

Projections: 228.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 10.5 rush yards, 14.2 fantasy points

Quietly, Herbert’s passing yardage has gone through the roof in recent weeks. He is averaging 303.3 yards per game in the last three outings, with a correlated rise in this space as a result. Still, Herbert has only 10 passing touchdowns in eight games, and his rushing projections aren’t enough to push him higher.

20 – Russell Wilson

Projections: 210.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 14.5 rush yards, 13.9 fantasy points

Volume continues to be a challenge for Wilson from a statistical standpoint. He has only 57 pass attempts in two games, and Pittsburgh is very comfortable with him simply managing the game. On the other side, Wilson is not afraid to throw deep, and he is averaging more than nine yards per attempt in 2024.

21 – Joe Flacco

Projections: 228.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 13.2 fantasy points

In four games with real action in 2024, Flacco has exceeded 189 passing yards only once. Indianapolis is an underdog against Buffalo, but Flacco could have an uptick in volume in an indoor game in which the Colts could be playing from behind for much of the day.

Tier 5: The Basement

22 – Will Levis

Projections: 185.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 14.5 rush yards, 12.9 fantasy points

After a multi-week injury absence, Levis is expected to start for Tennessee this week. Levis does have clear value as a rusher, but his passing production has been woeful in 2024. That includes only five touchdown passes and 5.6 yards per attempt in five appearances.

23 – Cooper Rush

Projections: 206.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 12.3 fantasy points

Dak Prescott is unavailable for at least several weeks in Dallas, which means Rush will be the Cowboys’ quarterback. He has been reasonably effective by the standards of backup quarterback play, but Rush is only this high on this list due to a potentially advantageous matchup against Philadelphia.

24 – Bryce Young

Projections: 180.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 10.5 rush yards, 12.3 fantasy points

Carolina’s second-year quarterback has the lowest projected passing yardage total this week. Young avoids the bottom two by virtue of his rushing ability, but his passing metrics remain rather grim. He is averaging only 5.4 yards per attempt this season despite modest improvement in his last two outings.

25 – Derek Carr

Projections: 197.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 12.2 fantasy points

Carr lands quite low on the list due to his very minimal rushing ability. He also has not exceeded 243 passing yards in any start this season and has only nine passing touchdowns in six games. He does have a relatively friendly matchup against Atlanta, but Carr will be without his top pass-catcher in Chris Olave.

26 – Mac Jones

Projections: 199.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 12.0 fantasy points