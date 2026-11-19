Two teams coming off byes may be the focus of your Week 11 NFL picks, making an NFL parlay an attractive option. Denver's covered in seven straight at home, as it will host the Raiders (+10), while the Eagles have failed to cover in seven straight at home, as Philly will host the Steelers (-4.5). NFL betting trends can provide Week 11 NFL betting advice and help assist when it comes to individual players. Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers and Jaylen Warren all loom as options for daily Fantasy football lineups and within NFL player props considering the trends of their teams and opponents. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Your Week 11 NFL bets have a bevy of large spreads to choose from in addition to that aforementioned AFC West matchup. Others include Bills vs. Dolphins (+16.5), Chiefs vs. Cardinals (+15.5) and Bears vs. Saints (+11.5). The game with the highest total to target with NFL predictions is Cowboys vs. Titans (+8, 55), with that O/U coming a week after Dallas and San Fran eclipsed their total of 55.5 by putting a stunning 86 points on the scoreboard. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 11, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 11 that pays 22-1, and one of the legs is backing Over 46.5 points in Lions vs. Buccaneers. The model forecasts 53 combined points as the Over connects 62% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 11, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Bears WR Luther Burden III among its top picks. See more of its top Week 11 NFL DFS picks here.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Chiefs' Josh Downs is projected to be a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Cowboys (-8.5, 54.5) covering versus the Titans, which cashes 56% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 11 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick, who is 18-10 (+1064.5) over his last 28 NFL player prop picks, is backing Cowboys WR George Pickens over 66.5 receiving yards versus Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"I'm backing George Pickens here going against what is the worst secondary in the league in the a titans. The Cowboys also have a terrible secondary and this game is likely to be a shootout which bodes especially well for Pickens here. The Titans will be completely overmatched and Dak here could easily support two 100 yard pass catchers." PropStarz' NFL picks for Week 11 can be found here.

Vikings vs. 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' expert pick

The final international game of the season takes place on 'SNF' as the 49ers' No. 1 total offense faces the Vikings' No. 1 scoring defense in Mexico City. The all-time series is dead even, 25-25-1, and their last three meetings have all been decided by a single score. R.J. White, who is 40-17-3 (+23.8u) on his last 60 ATS picks in 49ers games, is backing Minnesota (+3.5) and leaning under 46.5.

"This game in Mexico City could be one of the best of the year, with an elite offense up against an elite defense. But while the 49ers have carved up two awful defenses over the last two weeks, they were also held to 24 or fewer in three of their previous four games, and their 32 points against Seattle can largely be chalked up to turnovers, with just 269 yards of offense in the game. That's not to pick holes in an awesome attack, but this Vikings defense is on another level, giving up 23 points or fewer and no more than two TDs in any game. Kirk Cousins played well enough against a good Packers defense to expect Minnesota to keep this close." See more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Bengals vs. Commanders 'Monday Night Football' expert pick

MVP favorite Joe Burrow will share a field with a fellow Heisman-winning former LSU quarterback in Jayden Daniels as the Bengals visit the Commanders. The last matchup between these two was a shootout with 71 total points on the scoreboard, which was also a primetime game. R.J. White, who is 35-18-2 (+14.5u) over his last 55 Bengals picks, is backing Cincy (-5.5) and leaning over 53.5.

"The Bengals offense is doing things the NFL has never seen before. Since moving back to a primarily shotgun look at halftime of Week 7, Cincinnati has scored 20 offensive TDs in the last seven halves. Over the course of a full season, that pace would be about 30% better than the greatest offense of all time (2013 Broncos). While Washington's defense has improved of late, I can't expect this to be the team that finally slows down Joe Burrow and Co. While I'm worried about the potential of a backdoor cover with the Bengals' inconsistent defense, the unit just held Pittsburgh to 222 yards, Cincinnati's best defensive showing of the season. Even a late TD may not be enough to cover anyway." See more analysis for 'Monday Night Football' here.