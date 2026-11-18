The Week 11 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday Night Football with an AFC South showdown between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, while the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will play on Sunday night in Mexico. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the week's largest favorites at 16.5 points apiece. The Chiefs opened as 14-point favorites over the Cardinals, and the Cowboys vs. Titans total has climbed from 51.5 to 53.5. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 11 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 11 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, November 19

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -10.5

Moneyline: Texans (-550), Colts (+410)

Total: 44.5

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Sunday, November 22

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -16.5

Moneyline: Bills (-1450), Dolphins (+850)

Total: 46.5

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New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -10

Moneyline: Bears (-550), Saints (+410)

Total: 48.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-440), Titans (+340)

Total: 53.5

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -5.5

Moneyline: Lions (-238), Buccaneers (+195)

Total: 46.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -16.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-1800), Cardinals (+1000)

Total: 40.5

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-205), Eagles (+170)

Total: 38.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-130), Ravens (+110)

Total: 44.5

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New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -3

Moneyline: Chargers (-180), Jets (+150)

Total: 40.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -10

Moneyline: Broncos (-575), Raiders (+425)

Total: 40.5

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-278), Giants (+225)

Total: 46.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers (-162), Vikings (+136)

Total: 46.5

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Monday, November 23

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-238), Commanders (+195)

Total: 51.5

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Week 11 byes: Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks.