The Week 12 NFL schedule features three must-see matchups on Thanksgiving Day. The action kicks off when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cowboys vs. Eagles at 4:30 and Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20. According to the latest Week 12 NFL odds, Josh Allen and the Bills are favored by 3 points at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Thursday's Bears vs. Lions matchup carries the highest total of the week at 55.5 points. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, November 26

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears (-146), Lions (+124)

Total: 55.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -8.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-391), Eagles (+309)

Total: 47.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3

Moneyline: Bills (-153), Chiefs (+129)

Total: 50.5

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Friday, November 27

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Broncos -3

Moneyline: Broncos (-152), Steelers (+128)

Total: 37.5

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Sunday, November 29

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10

Moneyline: Bengals (-629), Saints (+463)

Total: 51.5

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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Giants -6.5

Moneyline: Giants (-302), Colts (+246)

Total: 41.5

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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Jets -3.5

Moneyline: Jets (-197), Dolphins (+165)

Total: 41.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-333), Falcons (+269)

Total: 42.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -14.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-1124), Titans (+720)

Total: 47.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans (-283), Ravens (+232)

Total: 46.5

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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Moneyline: Chargers (-119), Patriots (+100)

Total: 36.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Commanders -7

Moneyline: Commanders (-352), Cardinals (+283)

Total: 41.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers (-156), Seahawks (+132)

Total: 47.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns (-222), Raiders (+184)

Total: 40.5

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Monday, November 30

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-155), Panthers (+131)

Total: 43.5

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