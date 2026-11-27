The Week 12 NFL schedule continues with Steelers vs. Broncos on Black Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 4.5 points. Sunday's slate brings 10 more games, headlined by 49ers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET) in the NFC West and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 3-point home favorite, while Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite in those matchups. Then, the Buccaneers (-3) face the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Friday, November 27

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Broncos -3

Moneyline: Broncos (-152), Steelers (+128)

Total: 37.5

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Sunday, November 29

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10

Moneyline: Bengals (-629), Saints (+463)

Total: 51.5

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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Giants -6.5

Moneyline: Giants (-302), Colts (+246)

Total: 41.5

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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Jets -3.5

Moneyline: Jets (-197), Dolphins (+165)

Total: 41.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-333), Falcons (+269)

Total: 42.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -14.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-1124), Titans (+720)

Total: 47.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans (-283), Ravens (+232)

Total: 46.5

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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Moneyline: Chargers (-119), Patriots (+100)

Total: 36.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Commanders -7

Moneyline: Commanders (-352), Cardinals (+283)

Total: 41.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers (-156), Seahawks (+132)

Total: 47.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns (-222), Raiders (+184)

Total: 40.5

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Monday, November 30

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-155), Panthers (+131)

Total: 43.5

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