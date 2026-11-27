The Week 12 NFL schedule continues with Steelers vs. Broncos on Black Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 4.5 points. Sunday's slate brings 10 more games, headlined by 49ers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET) in the NFC West and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 3-point home favorite, while Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite in those matchups. Then, the Buccaneers (-3) face the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Friday, November 27
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Broncos -3
Moneyline: Broncos (-152), Steelers (+128)
Total: 37.5
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Sunday, November 29
New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -10
Moneyline: Bengals (-629), Saints (+463)
Total: 51.5
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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Giants -6.5
Moneyline: Giants (-302), Colts (+246)
Total: 41.5
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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Jets -3.5
Moneyline: Jets (-197), Dolphins (+165)
Total: 41.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -6.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-333), Falcons (+269)
Total: 42.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -14.5
Moneyline: Jaguars (-1124), Titans (+720)
Total: 47.5
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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -6.5
Moneyline: Texans (-283), Ravens (+232)
Total: 46.5
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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Chargers -1.5
Moneyline: Chargers (-119), Patriots (+100)
Total: 36.5
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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Commanders -7
Moneyline: Commanders (-352), Cardinals (+283)
Total: 41.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: 49ers -3
Moneyline: 49ers (-156), Seahawks (+132)
Total: 47.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Browns (-222), Raiders (+184)
Total: 40.5
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Monday, November 30
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Buccaneers -3
Moneyline: Buccaneers (-155), Panthers (+131)
Total: 43.5
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