The Week 12 NFL schedule continues as Sunday's slate brings 10 more games, headlined by 49ers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET) in the NFC West and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 1.5-point home underdog, while Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite. Then, the Buccaneers (-3) face the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, November 29

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -9.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-551), Saints (+418)

Total: 48.5

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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Giants -5.5

Moneyline: Giants (-263), Colts (+219)

Total: 41.5

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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Jets -5.5

Moneyline: Jets (-259), Dolphins (+213)

Total: 39.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -7

Moneyline: Vikings (-310), Falcons (+252)

Total: 41.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -14

Moneyline: Jaguars (-930), Titans (+630)

Total: 48.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans (-335), Ravens (+268)

Total: 47.5

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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Patriots -3

Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Chargers (+127)

Total: 34.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Commanders -6.5

Moneyline: Commanders (-345), Cardinals (+277)

Total: 41.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-121), 49ers (+103)

Total: 42.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns (-241), Raiders (+199)

Total: 38.5

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Monday, November 30

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-159), Panthers (+134)

Total: 43.5

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