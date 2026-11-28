The Week 12 NFL schedule continues as Sunday's slate brings 10 more games, headlined by 49ers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET) in the NFC West and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 1.5-point home underdog, while Cleveland is a 4.5-point home favorite. Then, the Buccaneers (-3) face the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, November 29
New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -9.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-551), Saints (+418)
Total: 48.5
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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Giants -5.5
Moneyline: Giants (-263), Colts (+219)
Total: 41.5
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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Jets -5.5
Moneyline: Jets (-259), Dolphins (+213)
Total: 39.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -7
Moneyline: Vikings (-310), Falcons (+252)
Total: 41.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -14
Moneyline: Jaguars (-930), Titans (+630)
Total: 48.5
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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -6.5
Moneyline: Texans (-335), Ravens (+268)
Total: 47.5
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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Chargers (+127)
Total: 34.5
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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Commanders -6.5
Moneyline: Commanders (-345), Cardinals (+277)
Total: 41.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: Seahawks -1.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-121), 49ers (+103)
Total: 42.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Browns (-241), Raiders (+199)
Total: 38.5
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Monday, November 30
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Buccaneers -3
Moneyline: Buccaneers (-159), Panthers (+134)
Total: 43.5
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