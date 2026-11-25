The Week 12 NFL schedule begins Wednesday with the Rams hosting the Packers in the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game. Thanksgiving Day features three matchups, including Bears vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs, while the Broncos visit the Steelers on Friday. The Jaguars are the week's largest favorites at 14.5 points against the Titans. The Lions vs. Bears matchup carries the highest total at 55.5 points. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Wednesday, November 25

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams (-150), Packers (+127)

Total: 44

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Thursday, November 26

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears (-146), Lions (+124)

Total: 55.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -8.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-391), Eagles (+309)

Total: 47.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3

Moneyline: Bills (-153), Chiefs (+129)

Total: 50.5

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Friday, November 27

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Broncos -3

Moneyline: Broncos (-152), Steelers (+128)

Total: 37.5

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Sunday, November 29

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10

Moneyline: Bengals (-629), Saints (+463)

Total: 51.5

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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Giants -6.5

Moneyline: Giants (-302), Colts (+246)

Total: 41.5

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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Jets -3.5

Moneyline: Jets (-197), Dolphins (+165)

Total: 41.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-333), Falcons (+269)

Total: 42.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -14.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-1124), Titans (+720)

Total: 47.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans (-283), Ravens (+232)

Total: 46.5

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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Moneyline: Chargers (-119), Patriots (+100)

Total: 36.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Commanders -7

Moneyline: Commanders (-352), Cardinals (+283)

Total: 41.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers (-156), Seahawks (+132)

Total: 47.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns (-222), Raiders (+184)

Total: 40.5

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Monday, November 30

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-155), Panthers (+131)

Total: 43.5

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