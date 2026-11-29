Sunday's Week 12 NFL schedule features 10 games, including must-see matchups like Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET) in the NFC West and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) is inactive for tonight's contest, making way for Mac Jones to start. According to the latest NFL odds, Seattle is favored by 1.5 points on the road, while the Browns are a 4.5-point home favorite. Bet on every NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 12 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 12 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, November 29
New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -9.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-549), Saints (+417)
Total: 48.5
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New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Giants -5.5
Moneyline: Giants (-263), Colts (+218)
Total: 41.5
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New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Jets -5.5
Moneyline: Jets (-259), Dolphins (+213)
Total: 39.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -7
Moneyline: Vikings (-310), Falcons (+252)
Total: 41.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -14
Moneyline: Jaguars (-970), Titans (+640)
Total: 48.5
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Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -6.5
Moneyline: Texans (-334), Ravens (+268)
Total: 47.5
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New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots (-154), Chargers (+130)
Total: 35.5
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Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Commanders -6.5
Moneyline: Commanders (-346), Cardinals (+278)
Total: 41.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: Seahawks -1.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-121), 49ers (+103)
Total: 42.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Browns (-241), Raiders (+199)
Total: 38.5
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Monday, November 30
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Buccaneers -3
Moneyline: Buccaneers (-162), Panthers (+136)
Total: 43.5
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