Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season already has five games in the books between Wednesday and Friday. We've had two shootouts, a blowout and a pair of low-scoring slugfests so far. For Sunday, which games are going to see a lot of points, and which ones will have the defenses standing tall? We're going to dive into our best Over/Under bets for Week 12 with a focus on Sunday's 10-game slate, including an intriguing AFC battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. You can make Over/Under NFL bets of your own using the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 12 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 12 Over/Under best bets

Saints vs. Bengals: Over 48.5

Ravens vs. Texans: Over 47.5

Falcons vs. Vikings: Under 41.5

Saints vs. Bengals: Over 48.5

The Saints have been keeping things close lately, but they're losers of two in a row, falling to Carolina and Chicago in a pair of one-score games after beating Cleveland by one. The Saints started the season as a team that regularly got into shootouts with a high-powered offense and a lackluster defense, but the D has started to play better while the offense has struggled of late. The Saints now face a Bengals team that's one of the best in the league and figures to be spitting mad after losing to Washington last week, which snapped a six-game streak. Cincy has one of the league's best offenses, though that unit was held in check last week due in large part to rough weather in D.C. Joe Burrow and Co. will try to take to the skies and put up big numbers on Sunday, but it is worth monitoring Tee Higgins' status as the star receiver is questionable to play. The model has Over 48.5 hitting 68% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Ravens vs. Texans: Over 47.5

The Ravens are losers of six straight after a close, high-scoring loss to Carolina. The good news for Baltimore -- and fans of the Over -- is that the offense has operated well under new quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He led the Ravens to 20 points in his Baltimore debut with over 300 passing yards, and the team likely should have won and scored more had it not been for turnovers and drops from receivers. Brissett and Co. had a better outing in Week 11, scoring 33 points with 421 total yards in that loss to Carolina. As for the Texans, they just blew out Indianapolis, and with a win, Houston can get to 5-6 and within arm's reach of a playoff spot. The Texans' offense has quietly played well this year, ranking ninth in points per game. The model likes the Over here, which hits in 62% of simulations.

Falcons vs. Vikings: Under 41.5

The Falcons are losers of three straight, scoring just 30 points across those losses, after a stunning upset over San Francisco in Week 8. Now, Atlanta gets the unenviable task of visiting the Vikings after they were just blown out by San Francisco in Mexico City. The Falcons' struggling offense now faces a Vikings defense that's sure to be spitting mad after getting embarrassed, and it's hard to see Atlanta scoring much against Minnesota this weekend given overall trends. The Vikings' offense has also been hit and miss this season as Minnesota has no problem playing in low-scoring affairs. The SportsLine model leans to the Under here. Make your NFL Week 12 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: