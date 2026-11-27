Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season has already been epic. The action kicked off with a rare Wednesday game as Los Angeles took down Green Bay in a low-scoring affair, and Thanksgiving saw two massive shootouts and one defensive slugfest in heavy rain. What does the league have in store for us on Sunday? We're going to dive into our best Over/Under bets for Week 12 with a focus on Sunday's 10-game slate, including an intriguing AFC battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. You can make Over/Under NFL bets of your own using the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 12 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 12 Over/Under best bets

Saints vs. Bengals: Over 48.5

Ravens vs. Texans: Over 47.5

Falcons vs. Vikings: Under 41.5

Saints vs. Bengals: Over 48.5

The Saints have been keeping things close lately, but they're losers of two in a row, falling to Carolina and Chicago in a pair of one-score games after beating Cleveland by one. The Saints' offense started the year well but has struggled of late, while the once-awful defense has largely been solid over the past month. New Orleans now faces a Bengals team coming off a last-second loss to Washington on Monday that snapped a six-game winning streak. The Bengals' offense was held in check, due in large part to weather, so it would hardly be surprising if Joe Burrow and Co. took to the skies and put up big numbers on Sunday, though Tee Higgins is officially questionable. The model has Over 48.5 hitting 68% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Ravens vs. Texans: Over 47.5

The Ravens are losers of six straight after a close, high-scoring loss to Carolina. The good news for Baltimore -- and fans of the Over -- is that the offense has operated well under new quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He led the Ravens to 20 points in his Baltimore debut with over 300 passing yards, and the team likely should have won and scored more had it not been for turnovers and drops from receivers. Brissett and Co. had a better outing in Week 11, scoring 33 points with 421 total yards in that loss to Carolina. As for the Texans, they just blew out Indianapolis, and with a win, Houston can get to 5-6 and within arm's reach of a playoff spot. The Texans' offense has quietly played well this year, ranking ninth in points per game. The model likes the Over here, which hits in 62% of simulations.

Falcons vs. Vikings: Under 41.5

The Falcons are losers of three straight, scoring just 30 points across those losses, after a stunning upset over San Francisco in Week 8. Now, Atlanta gets the unenviable task of visiting the Vikings after they were just blown out by San Francisco in Mexico City. The Falcons' struggling offense now faces a Vikings defense that's sure to be spitting mad after getting embarrassed, and it's hard to see Atlanta scoring much against Minnesota this weekend given overall trends. The Vikings' offense has also been hit and miss this season as Minnesota has no problem playing in low-scoring affairs. The SportsLine model leans to the Under here. Make your NFL Week 12 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: