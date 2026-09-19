Home underdogs always elicit interest with NFL picks, and there's a bevy of them to choose from with your Week 2 NFL picks. The Jets are 3.5-point underdogs as they'll host the Packers, while the Cardinals have that same number as they welcome Seattle to town. The slimmest Week 2 NFL spread has the Falcons as 2.5-point home dogs against Carolina, while the biggest home underdogs are the Titans (+7), with the Eagles coming to town. The extra motivation that comes with being doubted in your own home stadium could also make several players from these underdogs attractive in NFL player props or in Week 2 Fantasy football lineups. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

A Week 2 NFL parlay involving only underdogs could also be of interest, both with the spread, or if you're really bold, backing these teams on the money line at NFL betting sites. Four underdogs won straight up in Week 1, including the Jets and Cardinals, as your Week 2 NFL betting strategy won't be complete without considering the longshots. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 2, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 2 that pays nearly 25-1, and one of the legs is taking Seattle (-4) to cover versus Arizona on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The model has the Seahawks covering in well over 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from daily Fantasy millionaire

Mike McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. For the main Sunday slate in Week 2, McClure likes Bears TE Colston Loveland as one of his top picks. Here are his complete Week 2 NFL DFS picks.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Bucs' Baker Mayfield is projected to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Buccaneers (-8.5, 40.5) covering versus Cleveland, which cashes well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 2 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Doug "Prop Bet Guy," Kralstein who is 12-3 (+900) over his last 15 NFL player prop picks, is backing 49ers RB Kaelon Black Over 37.5 rushing yards (-114) versus Miami.

"One of the surprises of Week 1 was the 49ers running back usage. Third round rookie Kaelon Black registered 14 carries to Christian McCaffery's ten. Some of that was gamescript related, and some could have been easing the All-Pro in, but it's evident that Black has earned the trust of the 49ers staff and will play a big part in the offense immediately. The positive gamescript should come to fruition again as the 49ers will be at home against the lowly Dolphins as almost two touchdown favorites. Miami just allowed Raiders running backs to rush for 143 yards on 4.8 yards per carry. Whether it be early or late in the fourth quarter, I expect Black to get his carries en route 40+ yards." Doug's NFL props for Week 2 can be found here.

Chiefs vs. Colts 'Sunday Night Football' picks

These teams met last year in a game that went to overtime, with Kansas City prevailing 23-20. They'll meet again on 'SNF' with Kansas City 1-0 and Indy 0-1. R.J. White, who is 31-19-3 (+1004) over his last 53 picks in Colts games, is backing Kansas City (-6.5) to cover.

"The Chiefs looked better than anticipated in the Week 1 win over the Broncos, with UDFA left tackle Kahlil Benson holding his own, though it took time for Patrick Mahomes to get in rhythm. He certainly looks healthier than Daniel Jones, who led a mediocre passing attack in a blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Colts' defense looked even worse, surrendering more than 200 rushing yards while allowing 7.9 yards per play. That doesn't bode well with a Chiefs attack built around the run game, and I don't have confidence in Jones to rally for a cover if down. I'd make this Chiefs -8.5." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Rams vs. Giants 'Monday Night Football' picks

L.A. is coming off a loss in Australia, while New York is coming off a win on 'SNF.' However, the Rams have beaten the Giants in four straight as these teams will clash on 'Monday Night Football.' Larry Hartstein, who is 28-10 (+1701) over his last 38 Rams picks, is backing New York (+7.5) to cover.

"The Rams gave up 5.8 yards per carry in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia. Now, without Myles Garrett, they face a hungry, rejuvenated Giants team that ran the ball 37 times and controlled the clock vs. the Cowboys... Behind the rushing of Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart, and with the emergence of Isaiah Likely to complement Malik Nabers, the Giants should stay competitive with the Super Bowl favorites. The Rams are dealing with injuries at linebacker, which won't help them stop the run. It is unclear if Aaron Donald will play in Week 2. Even if he does, he'll likely be on a snap count." Get more 'Monday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.