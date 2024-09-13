Week 2 NFL quarterback rankings, according to Vegas

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Quarterbacks are one of the toughest positions to rank on a weekly basis due to the difficulty of opposing defenses shifting throughout the season. Here’s a look at odds and lines at some of the best online sports betting apps to determine how to rank quarterbacks in Week 2.

This ranking that combines the projected statistical outputs in important categories for quarterbacks this week: passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing yards. While interceptions and rushing touchdowns are important categories, they are fairly difficult to predict on a week-to-week basis. Primary passing stats and rushing yards provide the best baseline.

The easiest way to put a final number on each quarterback’s projection is to view it in terms of fantasy points, so that’s how this list is ranked. For the sake of the ranking, standard scoring has been used: four points per passing touchdown and one point per 25 passing yards.

Let’s look at all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks and how they rank in Week 2.

All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook and are current as of Sept. 12.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Tier 1: Hurts and Mahomes remain top QBs

1. Jalen Hurts

Projections: 239.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 34.5 Rush YDs, Rush TD, 23.1 Fantasy Points

Hurts is viewed in betting markets as being the most likely quarterback to record a rushing touchdown (-150 odds at DraftKings). Expect a top-level performance by Hurts on Monday Night Football against the Falcons.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Projections: 271.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 21.5 Rush YDs, 21.1 Fantasy Points

It’s no secret that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, but his lack of rushing upside keeps him below Hurts in this tier. Still, Mahomes should have a typical excellent performance against a struggling Bengals squad.

Tier 2: Quarterbacks with upside for QB1 performances

3. C.J. Stroud

Projections: 271.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 8.5 Rush YDs, 19.6 Fantasy Points

Stroud is tied with Mahomes for the highest projected passing yard total at DraftKings this week. Stroud put together an excellent game in Week 1 against the Colts, and he has an even easier task ahead this week against the Bears at home.

4. Baker Mayfield

Projections: 258.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 9.5 Rush YDs, 19.4 Fantasy Points

Easily the most surprising inclusion in the top five of this list, Mayfield is projected to have a massive game against the Lions in Week 2. He remains one of the NFL’s most underrated quarterbacks, and it will be interesting to see how he produces against a likely playoff-bound team like Detroit.

5. Dak Prescott

Projections: 251.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 11.5 Rush YDs, 19.3 Fantasy Points

While Prescott doesn’t have the type of easy matchup that many quarterbacks do above him, he still possesses some of the best passing upside this week in betting markets.

6. Jared Goff

Projections: 267.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 1.5 Rush YDs, 18.9 Fantasy Points

Operating in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, Goff should have a field day with the Buccaneers secondary. He is projected for one of the highest passing yard totals this week and is one of just a handful of quarterbacks favored to record more than 1.5 passing touchdowns.

7. Brock Purdy

Projections: 238.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 7.5 Rush YDs, 18.4 Fantasy Points

Another quarterback who is in one of the best situations in the NFL, Purdy is one of the best at the position in limiting turnovers, adding to his upside. While he is not projected to excel in any one area, Purdy is expected to put in an all-around solid performance against the Vikings, one of the NFL’s weakest defenses.

8. Matthew Stafford

Projections: 255.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 0.5 Rush YDs, 18.2 Fantasy Points

Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few seasons but is going to be without sophomore sensation Puka Nacua in Week 2. Stafford can still rely on Cooper Kupp and gets a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

Tier 3: Rushing-dependent QBs and Aaron Rodgers

9. Anthony Richardson

Projections: 208.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 55.5 Rush YDs, 18.0 Fantasy Points

Richardson will face a Packers defense that surrendered 144 rushing yards in Week 1, which helps his rushing upside. Colts vs. Packers seems likely to be a high-scoring affair, and even if Richardson doesn’t have a massive passing day, he should still have his way on the ground.

10. Lamar Jackson

Projections: 217.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 51.5 Rush YDs, 17.9 Fantasy Points

It might be surprising to see Jackson this low considering his excellent matchup against the Raiders defense. However, oddsmakers don’t see his passing numbers exceeding a pedestrian level with most of his production coming in the run game.

11. Aaron Rodgers

Projections: 224.5 Pass YDs, 2 TD, 2.5 Rush YDs, 17.3 Fantasy Points

Rodgers showed tons of rust in Week 1, which is understandable considering his age and extended break from play due to injury. The Titans have one of the league’s worst defensive units, so this should be a good spot for Rodgers to get right.

12. Jayden Daniels

Projections: 194.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 52.5 Rush YDs, 17.1 Fantasy Points

The highest-ranked rookie on the list, Daniels had a solid debut performance that featured a pair of rushing touchdowns and 88 rushing yards. He possesses some of the most significant upside this week and has already shown that he can at least be a capable passer in the NFL.

13. Justin Fields

Projections: 171.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 61.5 Rush YDs, 17.1 Fantasy Points

Fields was expected to be the backup in Week 1, but Russell Wilson was ruled out late due to injury. Fields will once again get the call in Week 2, but his passing yard total is expected to be one of the lowest among QBs this week. Almost the entirety of Fields’ value comes on the ground.

14. Kyler Murray

Projections: 231.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 34.5 Rush YDs, 16.8 Fantasy Points

Murray looked like the vintage version of himself in the first half of Week 1 against the Bills, but he almost entirely fell off afterward. Murray showed flashes of brilliance, though, and he arguably has more upside than anyone on this list considering the Rams’ weak secondary.

Tier 4: QBs with tough matchups and situations

15. Daniel Jones

Projections: 207.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 28.5 Rush YDs, 15.2 Fantasy Points

Jones had a brutal Week 1, not even leading the Giants into the end zone against Minnesota. The majority of Jones’ point total comes from his rushing ability, but he currently seems lost in the passing department.

16. Deshaun Watson

Projections: 213.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 24.5 Rush YDs, 15.1 Fantasy Points

Once one of the top up-and-coming quarterbacks in the NFL, Watson is now a far cry from what he used to be. He will be without one of his favorite targets in tight end David Njoku, but he should have a reasonably decent week against Jacksonville.

17. Caleb Williams

Projections: 217.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 17.5 Rush YDs, 14.5 Fantasy Points

Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and he showed exactly why in the second half of his debut. The first half was rough, but he seemed to get his legs under him as the game progressed. Expect to see more of the magic this week.

18. Joe Burrow

Projections: 227.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 13.5 Rush YDs, 14.5 Fantasy Points

Burrow being this low might seem like a slight on him, but it might even be too generous. He managed just 164 passing yards with no touchdowns against the lowly Patriots in Week 1.

19. Trevor Lawrence

Projections: 223.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 14.5 Rush YDs, 14.5 Fantasy Points

Don’t expect much from Lawrence this week against the Browns, one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Jaguars prioritized the run game in Week 1, and the plan might be similar in Week 2.

20. Sam Darnold

Projections: 229.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 11.5 Rush YDs, 14.4 Fantasy Points

Darnold had one of the best starts to open the season with 12 consecutive completions. He is more than a capable passer, but the 49ers defense looms.

21. Malik Willis

Projections: 161.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 35.5 Rush YDs, 14.1 Fantasy Points

Thrust into the limelight in Green Bay due to Jordan Love’s injury, Willis will try to keep the Packers afloat for the time being. Willis is more of a run-first quarterback than anything, but he showed massive arm strength in his college days at Liberty.

22. Geno Smith

Projections: 223.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 9.5 Rush YDs, 14.0 Fantasy Points

Smith gets a Patriots defense that held Joe Burrow to just 164 passing yards in Week 1. This is a tough matchup, but Smith should at least put up respectable numbers.

Tier 5: The bottom of the barrel

23. Justin Herbert

Projections: 206.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 11.5 Rush YDs, 13.5 Fantasy Points

Herbert has seen his once-strong receiving corps vanish, and the team is likely to remain run-heavy. J.K. Dobbins didn’t show any signs of rust in Week 1, and Herbert’s passing game hasn’t been reliable enough to count on anyway.

24. Bo Nix

Projections: 165.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 26.5 Rush YDs, 13.3 Fantasy Points

Nix showed flashes of talent throughout Week 1, albeit with a rough final line against Seattle. He doesn’t have the type of weapons to keep him afloat, especially against a top-tier Steelers defense.

25. Kirk Cousins

Projections: 227.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 0.5 Rush YDs, 13.1 Fantasy Points

Cousins had a brutal Week 1 against Pittsburgh, which is to be expected considering it was his first game back from injury. He has an excellent situation around him with brilliant playmakers, and the Eagles’ weak secondary could open up the doors for a much better week than this ranking indicates.

26. Gardner Minshew II

Projections: 204.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 7.5 Rush YDs, 13.0 Fantasy Points

After winning the preseason QB battle against Aidan O’Connell, Minshew had a decent day despite the Raiders only scoring 10 points. Week 2 doesn’t get any easier though, as the Ravens loom.

27. Will Levis

Projections: 196.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 10.5 Rush YDs, 13.0 Fantasy Points

Levis has shown exceptional arm talent in brief stretches in his short NFL career. Just don’t expect to see much of it against the Jets and elite CB Sauce Gardner.

28. Bryce Young

Projections: 190.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 12.5 Rush YDs, 12.9 Fantasy Points

Young’s 2024 debut couldn’t have gone any worse. He threw two picks and completed less than half of his passes against the Saints. He remains among the bottom tier of NFL quarterbacks until he can show any signs of life.

29. Jacoby Brissett

Projections: 182.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 15.5 Rush YDs, 12.9 Fantasy Points

Brissett is around as a stopgap for No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye and while he isn’t the worst quarterback around, he’s basically an afterthought in the offense.

30. Derek Carr

Projections: 218.5 Pass YDs, 1 TD, 0.5 Rush YDs, 12.8 Fantasy Points

Carr is ranked dead-last in projected fantasy points, which might be surprising considering his 19-of-23 passing day that featured 200 yards and three TDs in Week 1. Oddsmakers simply see that performance as an aberration more than a future trend.