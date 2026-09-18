The Week 3 college football schedule is headlined by No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 LSU, but there are plenty of other exciting matchups that can be used to wager at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. No. 23 Louisville hosts No. 16 SMU and No. 12 USC travels to Rutgers, with both of those games kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for both of those games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The experts have also revealed college football picks for Clemson vs. North Carolina, Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech and Arizona vs. Northern Illinois. Before locking in your Week 3 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football sportsbook promos at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. You can learn how to claim those promos below. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Week 3 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Under 43.5 points



Louisville (-128) vs. SMU

Rutgers (+23.5) vs. USC

Baylor (-19.5) vs. Louisiana Tech

Northern Illinois (+34.5) vs. Arizona

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Clemson vs. North Carolina: Under 43.5 points

"Nothing Clemson has shown this season has been good," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "They have major QB issues and Dabo Swinney's lack of using the transfer portal has torpedoed this program from what it used to be. Not that UNC is all that great offensively, but I'm buying their defense after what I saw vs. TCU in Week 0. This game should be U-G-L-Y and ruled by both defenses. The Under is my top play but I wouldn't be surprised to see an upset either. North Carolina 19, Clemson 17." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Louisville (-128) vs. SMU



"This will be a competitive game, but I like Louisville to prevail at home," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "My concern entering the season was SMU's rebuilt defensive line. Florida State rushed for 200 yards with no passing threat. The Cardinals ran for 162 yards vs. Ole Miss and ripped Villanova for 375. I also like that Louisville faced one of CFB's top offenses in Ole Miss. I think they will be more prepared for Kevin Jennings and SMU. This game is pretty even on paper, but I expect the Cardinals' three-headed rushing attack of QB Lincoln Kienholz, RB Isaac Brown, and RB Keyjuan Brown to be the difference." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Rutgers (+23.5) vs. USC

"Maybe Greg Schiano forgot how to coach, but I think he has his guys ready for this CBS Saturday game as USC leaves the West Coast for the first time for an early kick Pacific time," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Also a major lookahead spot for the Trojans hosting Oregon next Saturday. USC had its issues away in 2025, that's for sure. Our model has Trojans by 19 and yeah I'm thinking somewhere around a 20-point victory. Perhaps the hook on 24 does matter. This is one you get the W, fly back home and start worrying about the Ducks." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Baylor (-19.5) vs. Louisiana Tech

"I wanted to play this game early, but QB health is a key factor here for both teams," Casale said. "La Tech's starting QB, Blake Baker, is out with a fractured hand. Backup Trey Kukuk will get the nod and will face a lot of pressure because the Bulldogs can't run the football. Meanwhile, Baylor QB DJ Lagway was held out of last week's game vs. Prairie View with an ankle injury, but reports came out Wednesday that he will start on Saturday. I expect this number to close around 22, so I would play it now. I made it Baylor -22.5 with Lagway." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Northern Illinois (+34.5) vs. Arizona



"I hate betting against my own team but a five touchdown blowout isn't necessary for Arizona," Cohen said. "And no, this isn't simply a reaction to last week's poor second half at BYU. With a tricky trip at Washington State next week and the Big 12 season kicking in full gear after that, I'd be plenty content for the Wildcats to get up early and take star QB Noah Fifita out after the third quarter. Both of these teams are 0-2 ATS so something has to give. UofA wins easily, but calls off the dogs late. Arizona 41, Northern Illinois 13." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 3 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.