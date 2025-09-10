There were several big upsets during the second week of the college football season, including Bryant knocking off UMass as a 14.5-point underdog and South Florida taking down then-No. 13 Florida as an 18-point underdog. South Florida already beat then-No. 25 Boise State as a 5.5-point underdog in Week 1, and it is a 17.5-point underdog against No. 5 Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls are among a host of double-digit underdogs seeking upset wins in Week 3. SportsLine's proven computer model has identified several underdogs it likes this week, including Stanford (+370) to take down Boston College as a 12.5-point underdog.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Saturday college football double-digit underdog picks for Week 3 (odds subject to change):

New Mexico State +300 vs. Louisiana Tech

Texas State +525 vs. Arizona State

Stanford +370 vs. Boston College

Combining the model's three picks into a college football underdog parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +11650 (risk $100 to win $11,650).

New Mexico State +300 vs. Louisiana Tech (DraftKings)



New Mexico State heads into its first road game of the season with momentum after winning a pair of games over Bryant and Tulsa. The Aggies were 3-point underdogs in their 21-14 win over Tulsa last week, as quarterback Logan Fife threw a 15-yard game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 23-7 loss at No. 3 LSU, and that physical game will leave the Bulldogs compromised in this matchup. SportsLine's model has New Mexico State winning in 47% of simulations, which is much higher than the implied odds of 25%.

Texas State +525 vs. Arizona State (DraftKings)



Texas State is also 2-0 to open the season after beating Eastern Michigan and UTSA in its first two games. The Bobcats covered the spread as 13.5-point favorites in Week 1 before taking down the Roadrunners as 4.5-point road underdogs last week. Freshman quarterback Brad Jackson has been undervalued, passing for a combined 500 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception in his first two games. He is facing an Arizona State defense that allowed 24 points in a loss to Mississippi State last week. The model has Texas State winning in 34% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 16%.

Stanford +370 vs. Boston College (DraftKings)

Stanford finds itself in a sizable underdog role after dropping a pair of road games against Hawaii and BYU. The Cardinal will get a boost from playing their first home game of the season though, and Boston College is not a particularly formidable opponent. The Eagles are coming off a double-overtime loss to Michigan State, which could lead to an emotional hangover on Saturday. While the implied odds for Stanford are 21.3%, the model has the Cardinal winning 34% of the time.