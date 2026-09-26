Perhaps the best Week 3 NFL betting advice one could follow is observing the NFL betting trends over a large sample size. Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season doesn't quite provide that, but looking back to the start of last year could help with Week 3 NFL predictions. The Bucs are just 1-8 ATS at home since then, as the Vikings will visit Tampa on Sunday afternoon. Also, the Seahawks' 9-1 ATS mark in away games since 2025 is the best in the league as the Seahawks will visit the Commanders this week. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Thus, an NFL parlay backing the Seahawks and fading the Bucs could end up being a profitable one at NFL betting sites. There are many more trends involving both teams and players that could assist with Week 3 NFL picks in Fantasy football, for DFS lineups or with NFL player props. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 3, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 3 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is taking Seattle (-7.5) to cover versus Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The model has the Seahawks covering in over 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from daily Fantasy millionaire

Mike McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. For the main Sunday slate in Week 3, McClure likes Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III as one of his top picks. Here are his complete Week 3 NFL DFS picks.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Jags' WR Parker Washington is projected to be a top-12 Fantasy wideout this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Lions (-6.5, 48.5) covering versus the Jets, which cashes well over 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 3 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Doug "Prop Bet Guy," Kralstein who is 18-10 (+666) over his last 28 NFL player prop picks, is backing Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Over 44.5 receiving yards (-111) versus Detroit on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Another WR2 who I think is mispriced is Adonai Mitchell. The third year pro has 60+ yards in each game, and is looking like a natural fit with Geno Smith's deep ball prowess. He'll get a strong matchup against the Lions who are decimated by injury in the secondary, and have allowed five receivers with 43+ yards in just two games, each with a 19+ yard catch. Mitchell's aDOT of 15.2 yards should play well in this one." Doug's NFL props for Week 3 can be found here.

Rams vs. Broncos 'Sunday Night Football' picks

Two teams who fell in last year's conference title games will meet on 'SNF' as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Denver Broncos (+2.5, 45.5). The Rams have won each of the last five meetings, dating back to their time in St. Louis. Larry Hartstein, who is 28-10 (+1701) over his last 38 Rams picks, is backing Los Angeles (-2.5) to cover and leaning under 45.5 points.

"It's difficult to play at altitude early in the season, but the Rams can rely on their ground game and limit Denver's pass rush. Blake Corum (6.0 yards per carry) and Kyren Williams (5.5 ypc) give LA two options better than anyone Denver has in its banged-up running back room. Prize Broncos acquisition Jaylen Waddle electrified Denver fans with his eight-catch, 138-yard performance in the Week 2 win over Jacksonville. It will be much tougher for Waddle to break out facing Rams elite corner Trent McDuffie. Look for LA to win a 24-20 type of game." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Bears vs. Eagles 'Monday Night Football' picks

Chicago ended a six-game losing streak to the Eagles with a Black Friday victory over Philly last season. They'll reunite on 'MNF' though the Bears are expected to be without Caleb Williams (hamstring). Emory Hunt, who is 31-18-2 (+1085) over his last 51 Eagles picks, is backing Philadelphia (-4.5) and leaning under 41.5 points.

"It has been an unfortunate series of events for the Bears, who lost both quarterbacks in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It looks like their third string QB Case Keenum will start against the Eagles. If you are Philadelphia in this game, it is easy to look back to last year's matchup for motivation. The Bears moved up and down the field against this Eagles defense en route to a thumping of Philly on the road. Expect the Eagles defense to show no mercy against a Bears offense that will be without its superstar QB." Get more 'Monday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.