After a thrilling first two weeks of action, the Week 3 NFL betting lines are out. The week kicked off with Atlanta recording a 35-14 win at Green Bay on Thursday. The Week 3 NFL schedule rolls on with 14 games on Sunday, including must-see matchups like Bengals vs. Steelers, Chargers vs. Bills, Raiders vs. Saints, Ravens vs. Cowboys and Rams vs. Broncos. Week 3 concludes when the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. Bet on every Week 3 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 3 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's early NFL betting advice for Week 3 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Sept. 27
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-188), Steelers (+157)
Total: 42.5
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New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -3
Moneyline: Jagaurs (-163), Patriots (+137)
Total: 45.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants
Spread: Giants -3
Moneyline: Giants (-166), Titans (+139)
Total: 40.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: Seahawks -7
Moneyline: Seahawks (-319), Commanders (+255)
Total: 40.5
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New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions (-319), Jets (+256)
Total: 48
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Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Panthers -2.5
Moneyline: Panthers (-149), Browns (+125)
Total: 42.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Chiefs -11.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-781), Dolphins (+541)
Total: 46
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills (-351), Chargers (+280)
Total: 46
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Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Texans -2.5
Moneyline: Texans (-150), Colts (+127)
Total: 43.5
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Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: 49ers -8.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-446), Cardinals (+349)
Total: 47.5
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Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-122), Buccaneers (+102)
Total: 42.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -3
Moneyline: Saints (-173), Raiders (+145)
Total: 43.5
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Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Ravens -3
Moneyline: Ravens (-158), Cowboys (+133)
Total: 52.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams (-135), Broncos (+114)
Total: 45.5
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Monday, Sept. 28
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Eagles -3.5
Moneyline: Eagles (-178), Bears (+148)
Total: 43.5
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