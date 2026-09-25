After a thrilling first two weeks of action, the Week 3 NFL betting lines are out. The week kicked off with Atlanta recording a 35-14 win at Green Bay on Thursday. The Week 3 NFL schedule rolls on with 14 games on Sunday, including must-see matchups like Bengals vs. Steelers, Chargers vs. Bills, Raiders vs. Saints, Ravens vs. Cowboys and Rams vs. Broncos. Week 3 concludes when the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. Bet on every Week 3 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 3 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's early NFL betting advice for Week 3 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Sept. 27



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-188), Steelers (+157)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -3

Moneyline: Jagaurs (-163), Patriots (+137)

Total: 45.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -3

Moneyline: Giants (-166), Titans (+139)

Total: 40.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks (-319), Commanders (+255)

Total: 40.5

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New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions (-319), Jets (+256)

Total: 48

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Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-149), Browns (+125)

Total: 42.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -11.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-781), Dolphins (+541)

Total: 46

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills (-351), Chargers (+280)

Total: 46

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Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans (-150), Colts (+127)

Total: 43.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-446), Cardinals (+349)

Total: 47.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-122), Buccaneers (+102)

Total: 42.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-173), Raiders (+145)

Total: 43.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3

Moneyline: Ravens (-158), Cowboys (+133)

Total: 52.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams (-135), Broncos (+114)

Total: 45.5

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Monday, Sept. 28



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Moneyline: Eagles (-178), Bears (+148)

Total: 43.5

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