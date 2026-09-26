After a thrilling first two weeks of action, the Week 3 NFL betting lines are out. The week kicked off with Atlanta recording a 35-14 win at Green Bay on Thursday. The Week 3 NFL schedule rolls on with 14 games on Sunday, including must-see matchups like Bengals vs. Steelers, Chargers vs. Bills, Raiders vs. Saints, Ravens vs. Cowboys and Rams vs. Broncos. Week 3 concludes when the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. Bet on every Week 3 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 3 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's early NFL betting advice for Week 3 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Sept. 27
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-185), Steelers (+154)
Total: 42.5
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New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -3
Moneyline: Jagaurs (-155), Patriots (+130)
Total: 46.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants (-135), Titans (+114)
Total: 37.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: Seahawks -7.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-395), Commanders (+310)
Total: 40.5
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New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions (-305), Jets (+245)
Total: 48.5
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Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Panthers -2.5
Moneyline: Panthers (-142), Browns (+120)
Total: 42.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Chiefs -10
Moneyline: Chiefs (-625), Dolphins (+455)
Total: 45.5
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills (-345), Chargers (+275)
Total: 50.5
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Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Texans -1.5
Moneyline: Texans (-125), Colts (+105)
Total: 42.5
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Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: 49ers -8.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-440), Cardinals (+340)
Total: 47.5
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Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-120), Buccaneers (+100)
Total: 42.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -3
Moneyline: Saints (-185), Raiders (+154)
Total: 43.5
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Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens (-166), Cowboys (+140)
Total: 53.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams (-130), Broncos (+110)
Total: 44.5
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Monday, Sept. 28
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Eagles -4.5
Moneyline: Eagles (-238), Bears (+195)
Total: 41.5
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