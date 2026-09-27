It's another loaded Sunday of football, and the Week 3 NFL betting lines are sure to draw a lot of attention. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only double-digit favorite, according to the latest NFL odds. Kansas City is favored by 10-point on the road against the Miami Dolphins, while other notable Week 3 NFL spreads inlcude Chargers vs. Bills (-7), Patriots vs. Jaguars (-3) and Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3.5). Bet on every Week 3 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 3 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's early NFL betting advice for Week 3 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Sept. 27



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-185), Steelers (+154)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -3

Moneyline: Jagaurs (-155), Patriots (+130)

Total: 46.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants (-135), Titans (+114)

Total: 37.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-395), Commanders (+310)

Total: 40.5

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New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions (-305), Jets (+245)

Total: 48.5

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Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-142), Browns (+120)

Total: 42.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -10

Moneyline: Chiefs (-625), Dolphins (+455)

Total: 45.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills (-345), Chargers (+275)

Total: 50.5

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Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans (-125), Colts (+105)

Total: 42.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-440), Cardinals (+340)

Total: 47.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-120), Buccaneers (+100)

Total: 42.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-185), Raiders (+154)

Total: 43.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-166), Cowboys (+140)

Total: 53.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams (-130), Broncos (+110)

Total: 44.5

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Monday, Sept. 28



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles (-238), Bears (+195)

Total: 41.5

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