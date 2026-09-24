After a thrilling first two weeks of action, the Week 3 NFL betting lines are out. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is set to return to the starting lineup when the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, the Packers are 4.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

The Week 3 NFL schedule rolls on with 14 games on Sunday, including must-see matchups like Bengals vs. Steelers, Chargers vs. Bills, Raiders vs. Saints, Ravens vs. Cowboys and Rams vs. Broncos. Week 3 concludes when the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. Bet on every Week 3 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 3 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's early NFL betting advice for Week 3 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, Sept. 24



Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -4.5 (Opened -6.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-248), Falcons (+201)

Total: 43

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Sunday, Sept. 27



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-188), Steelers (+157)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -3

Moneyline: Jagaurs (-163), Patriots (+137)

Total: 45.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -3

Moneyline: Giants (-166), Titans (+139)

Total: 40.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks (-319), Commanders (+255)

Total: 40.5

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New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions (-319), Jets (+256)

Total: 48

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Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-149), Browns (+125)

Total: 42.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -11.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-781), Dolphins (+541)

Total: 46

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills (-351), Chargers (+280)

Total: 46

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Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans (-150), Colts (+127)

Total: 43.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-446), Cardinals (+349)

Total: 47.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-122), Buccaneers (+102)

Total: 42.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-173), Raiders (+145)

Total: 43.5

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Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3

Moneyline: Ravens (-158), Cowboys (+133)

Total: 52.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams (-135), Broncos (+114)

Total: 45.5

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Monday, Sept. 28



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Moneyline: Eagles (-178), Bears (+148)

Total: 43.5

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