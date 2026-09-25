The Week 3 NFL schedule is loaded, and you can make a great week of football even better by using the best sportsbook promos to earn up to $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps. According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are 2.5-point road favorites against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 3 NFL score predictions and NFL picks for all 15 remaining NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. Bet on NFL Week 3 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 3 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 3 NFL score predictions

Sunday, Sept. 27

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bills 31, Chargers 21

SportsLine predicts that the Bills cover as 7-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Browns vs. Panthers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Panthers 24, Browns 21

SportsLine predicts that the Panthers cover as 2.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Lions (-6.5) vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lions 36, Jets 23

SportsLine predicts that the Lions cover as 6.5-point favorites in 66% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Colts vs. Texans (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Texans 24, Colts 23

SportsLine predicts that the Colts cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Dolphins vs. Chiefs (-11.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Chiefs 32, Dolphins 16

SportsLine predicts that the Chiefs cover as 11.5-point favorites in 60% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Giants (-2.5) vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Giants 22, Titans 21

SportsLine predicts that the Titans cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bengals 23, Steelers 20

SportsLine predicts that the Steelers cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Commanders vs. Seahawks (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 32, Commanders 17

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Jaguars (-2.5) vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Jaguars 25, Patriots 20

SportsLine predicts that the Jaguars cover as 2.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

49ers (-8.5) vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: 49ers 31, Cardinals 20

SportsLine predicts that the 49ers cover as 8.5-point favorites in 56% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings (-1.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Vikings 24, Buccaneers 22

SportsLine predicts that the Vikings cover as 1.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Ravens (-3.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Ravens 31, Cowboys 29

SportsLine predicts that the Cowboys cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 53% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Saints (-3) vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Saints 27, Raiders 19

SportsLine predicts that the Saints cover as 3-point favorites in 57% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Broncos vs. Rams (-2.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 22, Broncos 21

SportsLine predicts that the Broncos cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Monday, Sept. 28

Bears vs. Eagles (-4.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Eagles 22, Bears 17

SportsLine predicts that the Eagles cover as 4.5-point favorites in 50% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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