The Week 4 college football schedule is headlined by No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee, but there are plenty of other exciting matchups that can be used to wager at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa and No. 12 USC vs. No. 20 Oregon are both on Saturday as well. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for all three of those games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The experts have also revealed college football picks for Baylor vs. Colorado and No. 2 Georgia vs. Oklahoma. Before locking in your Week 4 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football sportsbook promos at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. You can learn how to claim those promos below. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Week 4 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Baylor (-9.5) vs. Colorado

Texas vs. Tennessee: Under 54.5 points

Georgia (-13.5) vs. Oklahoma

Michigan vs. Iowa: Under 38.5 points

Oregon (-170) vs. USC

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Baylor (-9.5) vs. Colorado

"Baylor is getting players back, while Colorado will be missing several players," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bears expect to dust off QB DJ Lagway, who has been out since an injury in the opener, along with three other contributors. Coach Deion Sanders dismissed several Buffaloes on Tuesday. The amount and names have not been disclosed as this is being written, but this does not bode well for the Buffs' depth and morale. Colorado was lucky to edge Georgia Tech after getting outplayed in its opener, and its two games versus FBS foes have produced more turnovers (four) than touchdowns (three). The Bears would be unbeaten had they not narrowly missed a late two-point conversion in a 17-16 squeaker at Auburn." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Texas vs. Tennessee: Under 54.5 points



"I realize the Longhorns beat Ohio State two weeks ago, but they do not have an elite offense," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "Over the last eight quarters, seven have been ugly. Arch Manning completed just 17-of-33 passes for 164 yards and often looked lost against UTSA last week. And now Texas must go into Knoxville for its first road test of the season. On defense, coordinator Will Muschamp has the Longhorns limiting opponents to 12.0 points per game. Texas will make life difficult for freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. I expect Tennessee to run the ball as much as possible. This will be a low-scoring game." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Georgia (-13.5) vs. Oklahoma

"Georgia looks like Georgia on both sides of the line of scrimmage," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Where they have an edge in this game is at the QB position with Gunnar Stockton. Not necessarily because he's the most talented, but more along the lines of him being the most consistent and doesn't make mistakes with the ball. Over the course of the game, expect the Bulldogs discipline and execution to take over." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Michigan vs. Iowa: Under 38.5 points

"I would be borderline shocked if either team scores more than 21 points in this game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Michigan has played five poor halves of offense football in three games. Iowa has allowed only 13 points total through the first three weeks. Though the Wolverines exploded last week in the second half against UTEP, it won't carry over this week. This is going to be a "three yards and a cloud of dust" Big Ten special. If you like points, this game won't be for you. Michigan 17, Iowa 14." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Oregon -170 vs. USC



"I'm going to hit the Oregon ML on a buy-low spot with the Ducks," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I don't know if Oregon has worked out all their issues, but I like this matchup for them. USC has played a weak schedule so far, and the defense still looks like a liability. The Trojans gave up 65 points in their last two games to offensive powerhouses Rutgers and Louisiana. USC also allowed an average of 157 rushing yards in those matchups. I have concerns about Oregon's offensive line, although USC doesn't put much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Trojans will score, but I don't think the defense can stop Oregon." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 4 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 4 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.