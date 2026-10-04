NFL player prop betting is a popular bet type for football fans, and that includes NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks, which you can make at the best betting apps. Target NFL anytime TDs today from games like Chiefs vs. Raiders and Lions vs. Panthers. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks of your own at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

With 13 NFL games across the early and late afternoon ahead of Sunday Night Football, a lot of players are set to find the end zone. That means there are countless anytime touchdown scorer picks available at the best sports betting sites. We've selected four anytime TD bets for Sunday's day games, including an MVP candidate at quarterback and a superstar tight end. Odds for these prop bets are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 4 anytime touchdown scorer props:

Derrick Henry anytime TD (-245)

Henry is ageless, and he's off to a stellar start to 2026 with six rushing scores, which is tied for the NFL lead. The Ravens clearly have no issue with Henry getting a ton of looks at 32 years old and in his 11th NFL season, and now, Henry gets to face his old team, the Titans. This isn't a "revenge game" as Henry left for greener pastures, but I'm sure Henry would love to show his former squad what they're missing. Henry has never played the Titans in his career, and they're one of six teams he doesn't have a rushing touchdown against. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Josh Allen anytime TD (-120)

Allen leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with six, as it's clear the Bills' goal-line strategy is to use Allen's feet rather than utilizing James Cook. Allen had 14 rushing scores a year ago, but he surprisingly didn't score on the ground against the Patriots in two games. The Patriots are searching for answers during a rough 1-2 start to the year, including a blowout loss last week to Jacksonville. New England has given up two rushing scores thus far, and the Bills have the NFL's best offense with Allen putting up crazy numbers. Look for him to be a goal-line threat once again, especially considering he has two rushing scores in each of Buffalo's first three games this year. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Parker Washington anytime TD (+140)

Even with a ton of big names around him on offense, Washington continues to be the Jags' best and most reliable receiver. Washington has followed up on his breakout 847-yard season in 2025 with 221 yards and two touchdowns through three weeks. The Bengals are fresh off allowing three touchdowns to Pittsburgh wide receivers last week, and Washington has commanded 23 targets thus far, including 12 in Week 2. Trevor Lawrence will surely be looking his way in a potentially juicy matchup. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks of your own at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Travis Kelce anytime TD (+160)

Kelce is a future Hall of Famer who is still doing great things in Year 14. The three-time champ has put up 231 yards already and has found the end zone each of the last two weeks. He's made the most of his opportunities, turning two targets into 59 yards and a score last week against Miami and five targets into three catches for 71 yards in Week 1 against Denver. But Patrick Mahomes peppered Kelce with 11 targets in Week 2, and Kelce had 101 yards and a score against Indianapolis. Mahomes should target Kelce a lot here as the Raiders have given up five touchdowns to opposing tight ends, including four against New Orleans last week. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $150 in bonuses when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets: