Your Week 4 NFL betting guide can observe trends from the first three weeks of the season, and just three teams are a perfect 3-0 against the spread. The Bills, Raiders and Vikings hold that honor as they've rewarded anyone who has backed them with NFL predictions. Buffalo is a touchdown favorite over New England on Sunday, with Minnesota a 10.5-point favorite over Miami. If looking to make Week 4 NFL picks on the Raiders, they'll have to get your Week 4 NFL bets as underdogs as they're getting 5.5 points from the Chiefs. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Creating a Week 4 NFL parlay backing all three of those still perfect teams ATS is something to consider at NFL betting sites. Since they're all also 3-0 straight-up, their success should also make utilizing their players as Week 4 NFL DFS picks, in prop bets or in Week 4 Fantasy football lineups intriguing as well. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 4, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 4 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is taking Minnesota (-10.5) to cover versus Miami on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The model has the Vikings covering in well over 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from daily Fantasy millionaire

Mike McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. For the main Sunday slate in Week 4, McClure likes Vikings RB Aaron Jones as one of his top picks. Here are his complete Week 4 NFL DFS picks.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Texans' C.J. Stroud is projected to be a top-5 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Giants (+1.5, 44.5) covering versus the Cardinals, which cashes almost 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 4 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Doug "Prop Bet Guy," Kralstein who is 23-19 (+115) over his last 42 NFL player prop picks, is backing Bengals RB Chase Brown Under 66.5 rushing yards (-114) versus Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Chase Brown is under this line in 2/3 games this season, and was under in 10/17 last year. He gets a brutal matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is not only sound defensively against the run (5th in FTN's DVOA, 4th last season), but they also do well to control the clock. The result is only 18.3 running back attempts per game (3.2 yards per carry yielded). Brown is not an efficient runner at 4.0 yards per carry with minimal explosive plays. He'd need significant volume to clear this line, and I don't see that happening in what should be a pass-happy game for Joe Burrow." Doug's NFL props for Week 4 can be found here.

Lions vs. Panthers 'Sunday Night Football' picks

The Panthers have won six straight home games versus the Lions, as the two will renew acquaintances on 'Sunday Night Football.' Detroit is a 3-point road favorite as it brings a 2-1 record into Charlotte, N.C., where the home team is 1-2. Larry Hartstein, who is 22-11-1 (+966) over his last 34 Lions picks, is backing Carolina (+3.5) to cover and leaning over 50.5 points.

"Carolina -- which outgained the Browns by nearly a yard per play and had 24 first downs in the 21-18 loss in Cleveland -- should do enough to make this a shootout. The Lions just gave up 335 yards and 24 points at home to the Jets, with Geno Smith completing 31 of 37 passes for 321 yards. Detroit is giving up an NFL-high 31.7 points per game. Under Dave Canales, the Panthers have been the most up-and-down team in the NFL. They are 10-0 ATS coming off a loss since the start of last season. Look for them to be very competitive in the national spotlight." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Saints vs. Falcons 'Monday Night Football' picks

The 20th anniversary of the Saints' homecoming to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina will see them host the same team they played in that iconic 2006 game as the Falcons come to town. Both teams sport 1-2 records, and the all-time series has Atlanta with a slim edge, 58-56. Hartstein, who is 22-12-2 (+826) over his last 36 Falcons picks, is backing the Falcons (+2.5) to cover and leaning over 48.5 points.

"The Saints will be without Travis Etienne: Alvin Kamara is averaging 2.8 yards per carry. That will make things easier on a Falcons defense that has surprisingly generated pressure despite losing their top two edge rushers before the season. Atlanta is a completely different offense with Michael Penix starting instead of Cooper Rush. Grab the full field goal before it disappears." Get more 'Monday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.