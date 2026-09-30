The Week 4 NFL betting lines have been released, and fans everywhere are looking for value. The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC North battle on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers are favored by 2.5 points on the road, according to the latest NFL odds, and other notable Week 4 NFL spreads include Patriots vs. Bills (-6.5), Cowboys vs. Texans (-2.5) and Chiefs vs. Raiders (+4.5). The highest Over/Under in Week 4 is 51.5 points in Jaguars vs. Bengals. Bet on every Week 4 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 4 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 4 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, Oct. 1



Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-148), Browns (+125)

Total: 38.5

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Sunday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Colts -3.5

Moneyline: Colts (-187), Commanders (+155)

Total: 47

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New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -6.5

Moneyline: Bills (-324), Patriots (+258)

Total: 48.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-714), Titans (+509)

Total: 43.5

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New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Bears (-156), Jets (+132)

Total: 43

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-142), Jaguars (+120)

Total: 51.5

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Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans (-140), Cowboys (+119)

Total: 47.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Spread: Cardinals -1

Moneyline: Cardinals (-112), Giants (-106)

Total: 44.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams (-162), Eagles (+136)

Total: 44

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Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Packers -4

Moneyline: Packers (-188), Buccaneers (+157)

Total: 39.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -10.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-637), Dolphins (+469)

Total: 38.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-222), Raiders (+184)

Total: 47.5

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Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-149), Broncos (+125)

Total: 46.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks (-334), Chargers (+268)

Total: 43

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Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions (-193), Panthers (+163)

Total: 50.5

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Monday, Oct. 5



Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints (-151), Falcons (+127)

Total: 48.5

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