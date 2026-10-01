Thursday Night Football will pit the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the entire Week 4 NFL schedule presents you with an opportunity to collect nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses with the sportsbooks promos on some of the top betting apps. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland, and the latest Week 4 NFL odds list the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 38.5. However, you can use these NFL promos on any of the Week 4 NFL lines, including Texans (-2.5, 47.5) vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and Raiders vs. Chiefs (-4.5, 47.5) at 4:25 p.m. ET later in the day.

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL or where to bet on matchups like Steelers vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Texans and Chiefs vs. Raiders. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 4 NFL action, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the Week 4 NFL schedule. Get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Use the FanDuel promo code for NFL betting to get $250 in bonus bets:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL or where to bet on matchups like Steelers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Commanders and Chiefs vs. Raiders. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 4 NFL action, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

Week 4 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for five days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users just place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 allows new users to get $250 in Bet Reset tokens after signing up. The first $50 token is awarded immediately, the next four are awarded within the following five days.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250". Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Claim your tokens across five days, no first bet is required.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets after there first wager of at least $5. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.