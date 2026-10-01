The Week 4 NFL odds are out, and the action begins with an AFC North battle featuring the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Cleveland is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds, Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points on the road. Other notable Week 4 NFL spreads include Cowboys vs. Texans (-2.5), Rams vs. Eagles (+3) and Chiefs vs. Raiders (+4.5). The lowest Over/Under in Week 4 is 38.5 points in Dolphins vs. Vikings. Bet on every Week 4 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 4 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 4 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Thursday, Oct. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers (-148), Browns (+125)
Total: 38.5
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Sunday, Oct. 4
Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: Colts -3.5
Moneyline: Colts (-187), Commanders (+155)
Total: 47
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New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -6.5
Moneyline: Bills (-324), Patriots (+258)
Total: 48.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -11.5
Moneyline: Ravens (-714), Titans (+509)
Total: 43.5
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New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -3
Moneyline: Bears (-156), Jets (+132)
Total: 43
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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-142), Jaguars (+120)
Total: 51.5
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Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -2.5
Moneyline: Texans (-140), Cowboys (+119)
Total: 47.5
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Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
Spread: Cardinals -1
Moneyline: Cardinals (-112), Giants (-106)
Total: 44.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread: Rams -3
Moneyline: Rams (-162), Eagles (+136)
Total: 44
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Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Packers -4
Moneyline: Packers (-188), Buccaneers (+157)
Total: 39.5
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Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -10.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-637), Dolphins (+469)
Total: 38.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: Chiefs -4.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-222), Raiders (+184)
Total: 47.5
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Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-149), Broncos (+125)
Total: 46.5
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -7
Moneyline: Seahawks (-334), Chargers (+268)
Total: 43
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Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions (-193), Panthers (+163)
Total: 50.5
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Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints (-151), Falcons (+127)
Total: 48.5
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